The organ transplant technology specialist significantly exceeded Wall Street’s estimates in the fourth quarter.

TransMedics Group (TMDX -2.22%), a leader in organ transplant technology, released its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19, outpacing the $0.16 forecast by analysts, and revenue of $121.6 million exceeded the $109 million estimate. This performance indicates favorable trends in its core technologies and strategic growth initiatives.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts’ Estimate Q4 2023 % Change EPS (diluted) $0.19 $0.16 $0.12 58.3% Revenue $121.6 million $109 million $81.2 million 49.8% Gross margin 59.2% N/A 59.0% 20 basis points Net income $6.9 million N/A $4.0 million 70.1%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

TransMedics Group specializes in organ transplantation technology through its Organ Care System (OCS), which replaces the long-standard static cold storage method for organ preservation with a dynamic system that optimally sustains donor organs and enhances their viability. Additionally, the National OCS Program complements its technology by integrating a logistics system to improve the organ retrieval process.

Recently, TransMedics has focused on expanding its logistical capabilities and increasing the number of procedures the OCS facilitates. Key success factors will include growing its market share in the U.S. and gaining FDA approvals, which are crucial for reimbursement arrangements and wider adoption. The company has also prioritized international expansion.

Quarterly Achievements and Challenges

For the quarter, TransMedics’ revenue rose almost 50% year over year to $121.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by the growing adoption of the OCS in heart, lung, and liver transplants by the National OCS Program, and growth in logistics service revenue. Additionally, the number of U.S. OCS uses surged by 58% in 2024, raising the company’s market share in the lung, heart, and liver transplant space to 20.9%, compared to 13.8% in 2023.

Gross margin also improved from 59.0% to 59.2%. Operating expenses climbed to $63.4 million from $45.3 million in the prior-year period, driven by increased investments in research and broad company development. Yet TransMedics achieved a net income of $6.9 million, up from $4.0 million in Q4 2023.

As of the end of the quarter, it owned 19 aircraft to support organ transportation. The company last year faced allegations of misconduct in a short-seller report, causing some share price declines, but an independent review conducted in Q4 found no evidence of misconduct.

Looking Ahead

For 2025, TransMedics expects revenue growth in the range of 20% to 25%, to between $530 million and $552 million. Management aims to strengthen its logistics and technological offerings, positioning the company to capture more market share and improve efficiencies. The launch of next-generation OCS technologies should further augment revenue streams.

Investors should monitor evolving logistics and market conditions, along with any shifts in the regulatory landscape that could impact TransMedics’ operations. Upcoming quarters should reveal further data about the success of its international expansion efforts and strategic infrastructure projects.