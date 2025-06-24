Today’s SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-14 rideshare mission included five Canadian satellites and several payloads built by Canadian companies.

Transporter-14 is a dedicated SmallSat rideshare mission with 70 payloads including “cubesats, microsats, re-entry capsules, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying three of those payloads to be deployed at a later time.”

The Canadian satellites are as follows:

MOBIUS-1 – The first satellite from Galaxia Mission Systems

– The first satellite from Galaxia Mission Systems Emissions detecting satellites GHGSat-C12 (Pierre) and GHGSat-C13 (Valmay)

(Pierre) and (Valmay) LEMUR-2 KRISH – The first satellite for Mission Control for the Mission Persistence “an advanced space technology demonstration aimed at pushing the boundaries of autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) in orbit.”

– The first satellite for Mission Control for the Mission Persistence “an advanced space technology demonstration aimed at pushing the boundaries of autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI) in orbit.” YAM-10 (EDA-1) – The first satellite of a 10 satellite constellation for EarthDaily Analytics.

Also launching on today’s mission is PULSAR IOV from Xona Space Systems. The California based company who opened announced a Canadian office in Sept. 2024 received funding for the mission from the Canadian Space Agency. According to the Canadian Space Agency “Xona Space Systems will test Pulsar, a demonstration satellite designed to validate a new generation of satellite navigation from low Earth orbit. This technology could improve precision and reliability of positioning services, including in urban areas, remote areas and the Arctic.”

ABB has sensors on GHGSat-C12 and GHGSat-C13, and designed and manufactured the 16 cameras on YAM-10 (EDA-1). ABB also provided an infrared camera for the MuSat3 (Hydrosat’s VanZyl-2). INO provided the micro-bolometric sensors for YAM-10 (EDA-1).

Location of four of the Canadian satellites. Credit: SpaceX/ABB

Table of deployment times post launch: t-plus

00:55:01 MOBIUS-1 deploys, manifested by Exolaunch (Galaxia Mission Systems)

00:56:01 GHGSat-C13 deploys, manifested by Space Flight Laboratory (GHGSat Valmay)

00:57:17 GHGSat-C12 deploys, manifested by Space Flight Laboratory (GHGSat Pierre)

01:02:26 PULSAR IOV deploys, manifested by Exolaunch (Xona Space Systems)

02:16:22 LEMUR-2-KRISH deploys, manifested by Exolaunch (Mission Control – Mission Persistence)

02:20:22 MuSat3 deploys, manifested by Exolaunch (Hydrosat’s VanZyl-2 with ABB infrared camera)

02:21:38 YAM-10 deploys, manifested by Loft Orbital (EarthDaily Analytics EDA-1)

At the time of publication MOBIUS-1, GHGSat-C13, GHGSat-C12, PULSAR IOV and LEMUR-2-KRISH had all deployed.

Mission Control – Mission Persistence

Mission Control hosted a private party at its headquaters to mark the launch of their mission.

Dr. Andrew Macdonald, Director of AI and Autonomy at Mission Control said in a news release, “This celebration is about more than just a launch—it’s about recognizing the incredible dedication of our team, the trust of our investors, and the vision we all share for a more intelligent and autonomous future in space.”

Mission Control said the “event brought together the dedicated Mission Control team, their loved ones, investors, and key partners who have supported the mission from concept to launch.”

Dr. Tanya Harrison, Director of Earth and Space Science at Mission Control added, “Mission Persistence is not only a technical milestone—it’s a statement about what’s possible when we combine ambition with practical science and engineering. It brings us one step closer to a future where spacecraft can think, decide, and adapt on their own.”

The following short video was posted by on the Spire YouTube channel on the Mission Control Mission Persistence and features Dr. Andrew Macdonald, Director of AI and Autonomy.

Update: At 8:05 p.m. Eastern we can report that all satellites have been deployed.

