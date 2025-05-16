Gaza’s emergency services said on Friday that Palestinians have been unsuccessfully trying to evacuate areas of Israeli incursions in northern Gaza under fire.

Earlier, It was reported that Palestinians started fleeing the areas of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia heading towards the Strip’s main road.

According to Gaza’s civil defence spokesman, the service is understaffed and is unable to reach locations where gunfire is reported.

“The emergency staffers are unable to rescue those trapped under the rubble despite hearing their screams,” the spokesman said.