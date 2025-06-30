– The boat operator of the vessel that capsized in Pulau Perhentian had an expired licence, while the skipper tested positive for drugs, said Malaysian Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Tiong King Sing.

Three people, including two girls aged three and 10, were killed when the boat capsized during a storm on the night of June 28. The third victim was the father of the younger girl, a 40-year-old man.

Besut police chief Azamuddin Ahmad Abu said 12 others, including a six-year-old in critical condition, were taken to Besut Hospital for treatment.

The boat, which was carrying 15 passengers, capsized due to the heavy rain and rough seas.

Datuk Seri Tiong said preliminary findings showed that both the travel agency and the boat operator had violated several laws and regulations.

“These include operating with an expired licence since April, failing to ensure that passengers wore life jackets – and most alarmingly – the boatman tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement on June 29.

“I am deeply angered and disappointed by the tragic incident off Pulau Perhentian, which resulted in three deaths and nine injuries. I have immediately instructed the ministry to conduct a thorough investigation.”

He added that the boatman had a record of drug-related offences. “Hiring such a person to ferry passengers is gross negligence… and a complete disregard for human lives.”

The skipper was also arrested.

The minister warned tourism operators not to compromise the safety of tourists.

“Malaysia has already experienced numerous incidents that have cast a shadow over our tourism sector, damaging the country’s reputation and, in some cases, prompting foreign governments to issue travel warnings against certain destinations here. If left unchecked, this will severely affect our tourism industry,” he said.

Mr Tiong added that the ministry is also focusing on tour bus safety management, and he emphasised the need for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency to closely monitor all vessels providing maritime activities.

“We are actively working towards transferring the regulatory authority over tourism-related transport vehicles from the Transport Ministry back to our Tourism Ministry. Once this is reinstated, we will undertake a comprehensive review of the regulatory framework to significantly reduce the occurrence of tour bus accidents.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

