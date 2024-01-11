Tour Tourism In 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras and Beyoncé’s Renaissance tours’ cultural impact was undeniable, driving ticket sales and travel and tourism. Expedia predicts that Tour Tourism will continue to thrive in 2024. Cultural and music festivals have always been a big part of my international travels; I’ve been to Tomorrowland in Belgium and Ultra Japan in Tokyo. And I have 4 Burns (including Burning Man and AfrikaBurn) under my belt! If you’ve got a major concert or cultural experience on your bucket list, make 2024 your year to experience it!

The Best Festivals Around the World Taking part in a local festival is one of the best ways to travel. Here are some of the top festivals around the world to inspire your wanderlust! Read More!

The Beginner’s Guide to Mardi Gras in New Orleans Mardi Gras isn’t just Fat Tuesday, it is a five day celebration. Here is the beginner’s guide to celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans! Read More!

The Beginner’s Guide to Burning Man With over 60,000 attendees, Burning Man is not as simple as just showing up. Here is a beginner’s guide to Burning Man on how to survive in Black Rock City! Read More!

Take a Solo Trip Going on a solo trip is a rite of passage. It’s a unique way to travel; you can experience a destination on your terms and timeline. You can see what you want, eat where you want, and you’ll be able to meet locals along the way. It’s a great way to boost your confidence and see the world all at the same time. As a solo female traveler, I’ve learned so much about myself and the world when I’ve traveled to destinations alone. If the thought of going solo on an international trip is daunting, start small! Check out a neighboring state or county, or even try a dinner date in your hometown—party of one!

The Best Destinations for Solo Travel Solo travel can be daunting–especially for the first time. Here are my favorite destinations for solo travel based on safety, budget and things to do! Read More!

The Ultimate Guide to Solo Female Travel Whether you are a first-time solo traveler or a seasoned traveler, I’ve included all of my best travel tips in this guide to solo female travel! Read More!

The Best Cities to Travel Alone in the USA In the United States, you will find lots of exciting and safe spots to explore as a solo female traveler. Here are the best cities to travel alone in the USA! Read More!

Travel to a Destination from a Movie or TV Show For the film and TV buffs out there, have you ever considered traveling to the location of one of your favorite shows or movies? This trend is from Expedia Group’s Unpack ’24 report, and I admittedly have a few destinations on my bucket list for this reason! Harry Potter: As you may know, I’m a huge fan of Harry Potter, and there are so many Harry Potter filming locations in England and the UK!

The Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter Destinations Around the World My obsession is a bit of a Sirius problem…but don’t worry, I’m Neville gonna stop. Are you a diehard Harry Potter fan like me? You might just have to plan your next trip to one of these destinations! Read More!

The Ultimate Malta Travel Guide The tiny Mediterranean nation of Malta is one of best beach destinations in Europe. Here’s my ultimate Malta travel guide! Read More!

The Ultimate Iceland Travel Guide Iceland is the perfect destination for a seasoned travel, a first time solo traveler, or an adventurous family looking to road trip around the island. Read More!

Use Points to Fly for Free I’m a big believer in getting credit card points to work for you and using points to fly for free! I’ve flown Emirates First Class and booked round-trip economy flights across the country and one-way business class flights worldwide. I’ve even booked week-long rental cars for epic road trips. And I didn’t pay for any of it. These flights were all booked for “free” using credit card points. This isn’t to brag—it’s a wake-up call. If you aren’t using travel reward credit cards, it’s time to start! Travel reward credit card points are a GAME CHANGER. While the points & miles game can seem extremely mysterious and almost too good to be true, I’ve created a few guides on how to demystify the process, including examples of when I’ve redeemed points, how I did it, and how much it’s saved me. Here’s how I travel the world for free using credit card points and my beginner’s guide to using points and miles. NOTE: You also DON’T need a credit card to start earning travel rewards. Expedia’s One Key travel loyalty program is free, AND you can rack up points and tier credits on eligible bookings for pretty much everything related to your travel escapades like cozy Hotels.com stays, awesome Vrbo vacation rentals, and a whole lot more on Expedia.

The Best Travel Reward Credit Cards Have you ever heard people talk about traveling the world for free with ‘points?’ Read More!

The Beginner’s Guide to Earning Points and Miles Want to fly around the world for free? Here’s my guide on how to choose a travel credit card, start earning miles and redeem your points for airline miles! Read More!

How I Travel the World for Free on Credit Card Points Let me tell you this: travel reward credit card points are a GAME CHANGER. Here’s how I travel the world for free (using credit card points!) Read More!

Visit a National Park The number of gorgeous national parks in North America is a blessing. From Rocky Mountain National Park to Banff to Yellowstone and beyond, you could spend a lifetime exploring the most impressive national parks and still not get around to seeing them all. National parks are some of the most stunning natural wonders in the world and offer a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you’re an avid hiker, a wildlife enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates the beauty of nature, there’s a national park out there for you.

The Ultimate Banff Travel Guide Banff is one of the most beautiful places in Canada, with it’s breathtaking scenery and epic hiking trails. Don’t miss my ultimate travel guide to Banff! Read More!

A Weekend Guide to Backcountry Hiking in Yosemite With so many stunning trails to traverse, it is time to dig out your hiking boots. Ready to hike the backcountry of Yosemite but don’t know where to start? Here’s my weekend guide! Read More!

The Ultimate Wellness and Hiking Guide for Moab, Utah If you’re wanting to explore all the beauty of Moab and the surrounding area, this is for you! Here’s the ultimate wellness and hiking guide for Moab, Utah! Read More!

Rent a Vacation Home Since becoming a family of four (yes, we count our furbaby), we prioritize vacation homes whenever we travel. Last year, we stayed in an 18th-century farmhouse in Tuscany and a modern beachfront unit in Malibu. There’s something for everyone on Vrbo! Don’t get me wrong, I love a good hotel stay, but having the space and comfort of a home-away-from-home when traveling with a toddler (and often our dog) is our priority these days! With separate bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, and living spaces, you can cook meals together, enjoy movie nights, and spend quality time together without feeling cramped or confined. Find the perfect vacation home for you!

Staying at Casanova dei Boschi: An 18th Century Farmhouse in Tuscany We recently spent 5 nights at the enchanting Casanova dei Boschi, an 18th-century farmhouse in the heart of the Val d’Orcia in Tuscany. Read More!

Staying at Casa Blanca by Fieldtrip in Joshua Tree Dreaming of a desert getaway in Joshua Tree? We found the perfect pad for a family staycation and I wanted to share it with you! Read More!

Staying at The Malibu Five Beachfront Vacation Rental Dreaming of a sunny getaway in Malibu? We stayed at The Malibu Five, an incredible, five unit, dog-friendly, beachfront vacation rental in Malibu! Read More!

Take a Girls’ Trip There’s no better way to bond with your closest friends and recharge your batteries than by taking a girls’ trip. And in 2024, there’s no better time to plan one! Are you itching to travel, but none of your friends are up for the adventure? I’ve been running all-female tours for seven years in some of the world’s most incredible bucket list destinations! Experience safari in South Africa, sail on a luxury Nile cruise in Egypt, witness the Petra in Jordan, go glamping in the Sahara Desert in Morocco, and discover one of the most remote wildlife destinations on earth, The Galapagos Islands! Most of our guests come solo and leave with a new group of travel-loving besties! Learn more about TBA Escapes All-Female Tours and apply today!

The Ultimate Best Friend Travel Bucket List There’s so much of the world that is better to see with your friends by your side. Plan your trip to these destinations to visit with your best friends! Read More!

The Best Girlfriend Getaways Around the World Get away from it all and reconnect with your besties in some of the places that make for the best girlfriend getaways around the world! Read More!

Female Travel Through my years of experience in traveling solo and planning countless girls trips – I now love sharing my female travel experiences and tips with you! Read More!

Take a Wellness Trip A wellness trip is a great way to prioritize your physical and mental health and rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit. Why not make this the year you prioritize yourself and invest in a wellness getaway? A wellness trip can take many forms, from yoga retreats and spa vacations to fitness and adventure trips. If you’re not a big planner, it can be as easy as traveling to a destination that is known for wellness and finding experiences once you’re there. The endless options can be tailored to suit your interests and needs. Here are some great places to go on a wellness trip: Bali, Indonesia: Bali is known for its beautiful landscapes and rich culture, but it’s also a haven for wellness-seekers. Bali has everything you need to soothe your mind and body, from yoga and meditation retreats to detox and spa treatments. Costa Rica: This Central American paradise is the ultimate destination for adventure and wellness. With its lush rainforests, stunning beaches, and active volcanoes, Costa Rica is perfect for those who love to stay active while immersing themselves in nature. Tulum, Mexico: Tulum is a beautiful and bohemian coastal town known for its stunning beaches and laid-back vibe. It’s an excellent destination for those looking to unplug, recharge, and indulge in various wellness experiences, from yoga and meditation to spa treatments and healthy dining. Want to find the ultimate relaxation spot for you? Find the perfect hotel to rest, reset, and rejuvenate so you can come back feeling refreshed. Hosting your own wellness trip with friends is another option to consider! Rent a vacation home on Vrbo, plan group activities like hiking, and hire local yoga instructors to lead group sessions at your rental!

Tips for Hosting a Wellness Retreat with Your Friends Even if it’s just a weekend at home or a mini-break in the next town over, it can do you some serious good. Here are a few things that will elevate your girlfriend-getaway into a wellness retreat. Read More!

Go Scuba Diving Some of the best destinations on the planet are below sea level. Why not experience the beauty of the deep blue beyond with an adventure at sea? If you’re ready to dig deeper, consider learning how to dive. Admittedly I was a bit nervous to take the plunge myself but it’s been so worth it. Getting my scuba diving certification opened up a whole new world for me.

The Ultimate Scuba Diving Guide I love everything about scuba diving! I’m passionate about preserving and protecting our oceans, and inspiring others to also get scuba certified. Read More!

Best Places to Scuba Dive Around the World See the planet from another side! Rather than exploring the architecture and landscape, why not see something different on your next adventure? Scuba dive! Read More!

How to Get Your PADI Open Water Scuba Diving Certification Getting PADI open ocean scuba diving certified completely CHANGED my life. It’s truly is one of the best things I have ever done in travel. Read More!

Visit a Wonder of the World The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, commonly known as UNESCO, continually works to preserve and highlight the best of the best around the globe. Visiting the Seven Wonders of the World is an opportunity to explore some of the most iconic structures and natural phenomena in history and to learn about the cultures and civilizations that created them. Each of the wonders provides a unique and awe-inspiring experience, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of humankind, and they are symbols of human achievement that stand the test of time. The classic Seven Wonders of the World and the New Seven Wonders of the World are must-sees.

The Ultimate Petra Travel Guide There’s so much to see in The Rose City of Petra. This ultimate Petra travel guide will help you plan the perfect trip to one of Seven Wonders of the World! Read More!

The Ultimate Guide to Visiting the Pyramids of Giza Ready to experience the magic that has fascinated the world for thousands of years? Here is the ultimate guide to visiting the Pyramids of Giza! Read More!

What to Expect on The Inca Trail to Machu Picchu It took us four days of trekking the Inca Trail to finally reach Machu Picchu. It was one of the most incredible and challenging experiences of my life. Read More!

Go on an African Safari Going on safari in Africa is one of the top things on any bucket list! From exploring Gondwana Private Game Reserve with my TBA Escapes Tour to heading deep into the bush in Botswana and Kenya—it’s an experience that never gets old. One of my favorite things about living in Cape Town was the opportunity to explore many parts of Africa. While a safari is not known as a budget activity (read here about what you should budget for a safari), it is a worthwhile experience. Check out this guide to going on an African safari for more insight! If you’ve never been on a safari in Africa, make it your goal for 2024!

The Ultimate Guide to Going on an African Safari Where is the best place to go? When is the prime time to spot animals? What should I pack? Here is the ultimate guide to going on safari in Africa! Read More!

The Best Time to Go on Safari in Africa by Month When is the best time to go on safari? Because there are so many places to choose from and seasonal differences, I’m breaking it down by month and place! Read More!

How to Choose an African Safari (That’s Right for You) PSA: not all safaris are created equally. If you’ve haven’t been, it’s probably hard to imagine how many different types of safaris there are. So, grab your binoculars and read up on how to choose an African safari for you! Read More!

Take a Go-ccasion New research by Vrbo has uncovered an emerging trend for 2024: the “Go-ccasion,” revealing that one in four people are looking for ANY excuse to take a trip with friends or family! While anniversaries and milestone birthdays are obvious things to celebrate, don’t downplay the excitement of a puppymoon, first-date-anniversary, or work promotion getaway! Some of our favorite trips have been with our cockapoo pup in tow!

The Best Camping Essentials for Your Dog Here’s what your four-legged friend needs to love life in the great outdoors. These are the best camping essentials for your dog! Read More!

The Best Babymoon Destinations Around the World Hey, future mama! Are you ready to carve out some time for yourself before the little one comes along? Here are the best babymoon locations from around the world! Read More!

Romantic Honeymoon Destinations Around the World From California to Bali, there are breathtakingly romantic destinations around the world. Check out these unique, romantic honeymoon destinations! Read More!