An out-of-country traveler who passed through Los Angeles International Airport this month and stayed in a local hotel was confirmed to have measles, health officials announced Thursday.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials are investigating two sites in Los Angeles the man visited while infectious, according to a news release. Public spaces where others may have been exposed to the infection are LAX and the Hilton Los Angeles Airport, at 5711 W. Century Blvd.

The person landed July 5 at LAX; the exact time and flight information were still being investigated, according to the department. The infected individual was at the Hilton from 7:30 p.m. July 5 until checking out at 1 p.m. July 7.

Individuals who were at these locations on these days are urged by the department to monitor potential symptoms for at least three weeks. Symptoms include high fever, coughs, or red, watery eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . They’re also urged to confirm their MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination status. Those who have not been immunized are at higher risk of infection.

As The Times reported last month, the U.S. is in the midst of its largest outbreak of measles in decades, with California already reporting more cases of the disease than in all of last year.

As outbreaks ramp up within the U.S. and internationally, the release said, summer travel can heighten exposure and transmission levels.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can linger in the air and on surfaces, making it easy to spread, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms to show up after exposure.”

The department encouraged all residents to review their immunization records, contact their healthcare provider about potential exposure — especially if they are pregnant or have a weakened immune system — and avoid large gatherings if symptoms arise.

Davis said, however, that the most effective preventive measure against measles is immunization. “The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine,” he said.