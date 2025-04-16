Image credit: Getty Images

Saudi authorities are currently reviewing the progress of development projects underway at the holy sites across the Kingdom.

The first related meeting was that of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, chaired by Deputy Emir of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishaal.

According to a Saudi Gazette report, the meeting was held under the directive of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Emir of Makkah and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

Plans and preparations for Hajj

The committee reviewed plans and preparations for Hajj 2025 and evaluated the progress of ongoing projects set to be operational during this year’s pilgrimage. Discussions also focused on the full readiness of operational plans from various authorities for the upcoming Hajj season.

Some of the development projects reviewed include:

Restoration of mosques in Mina and Arafat, along with projects by the Kidana Company

Shading of pedestrian paths in Mina, covering around 50,000 square meters

Shading and cooling of paths in Arafat, over 60,000 square meters

Installation of canopies with mist fans in the Jabal Al-Rahmah area (785 square meters) to mitigate direct sunlight and regulate temperature

A heat stress mitigation project at Namirah Mosque, covering 85,000 square meters

Afforestation and vegetation projects at holy sites

The committee also reviewed afforestation initiatives aiming to plant 10,000 trees to improve air quality, reduce temperatures, and ease conditions for pilgrims.

Additionally, the committee examined a project to establish 400 drinking water coolers and rest areas for pilgrims over 28,000 square meters between the holy sites.

Emergency and first aid centers

As part of the preparations, authorities plan to establish 15 emergency and first aid centers, along with 71 emergency and first aid launch points along the Hajj route.

These centers aim to provide urgent medical services, logistical support, water, snacks, and guidance services to pilgrims.

Muzdalifah Haram Path Project

Special attention was given to the second phase of the Muzdalifah Haram Path Project, which spans 170,000 square meters. This phase includes rubber flooring, green spaces, rest areas, water fountains, and misting fans.

The project also entails building 64 two-story restroom complexes and upgrading 135 compactor bin sites in Mina to enhance waste storage capacity during the Hajj season.

Passports Directorate begins issuing Makkah entry permits

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has started receiving applications and issuing electronic permits for expatriates planning to work in Makkah during the upcoming Hajj season.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 15.

Permits are being issued through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher Individuals platform and the Muqeem portal.

Tasreeh platform

Thanks to technical integration with the Tasreeh platform, expatriates working during Hajj no longer need to visit Jawazat offices in person to obtain their permits.

Absher Individuals platform

The Absher Individuals platform enables permit issuance for domestic workers, dependents, Premium Residency holders, investors, mothers of citizens, and Gulf Cooperation Council citizens, upon submission of the required documents.

Makkah entry permits

Permits for workers at Makkah-based establishments are issued through the Muqeem portal. Holders of seasonal work visas and those with contracts for Hajj-related employment can also apply through this portal.