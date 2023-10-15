





Much ink has been spilled on the tentative relationship reportedly budding between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift, and the way in which it has welded together two of the world’s most popular entertainment products.

Saturday night, however, the alliance got the Saturday Night Live treatment on the NBC program’s first episode since the end of the writers’ strike on Sept. 27—with help from the man in the middle of the pop-culture maelstrom.

In a sketch parodying Fox NFL Sunday, cast member Kenan Thompson—playing host Curt Menefee—asked host Pete Davidson to give an overview of the mood before Sunday’s Eagles–Jets game.

“Devastated, Curt. Taylor is nowhere to be seen,” Davidson replied in full Swift getup.

The NFL's in their Swiftie era #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/DZ1F1bomol — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

The sketch featured Swift-related analysis from Davidson and a cut to the “studio,” where panelists displayed their friendship bracelets and discussed which shows on The Eras Tour they attended—to Thompson’s exasperation.

“When we get back, we are gonna speak to someone who actually wants to talk football,” Thompson said at the close of the sketch, throwing to Kelce to the audience’s shock and delight.

Kelce is seemingly enjoying a weekend off ahead of Kansas City's home game against the Chargers on Oct. 22; the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 19–8 Thursday evening.








