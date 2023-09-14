





Taylor Swift’s romances are endlessly chronicled in the press, and now there are new rumors of a connection with an NFL player. And while Swift probably has her sights set on higher-end fare, one restaurant chain is ready to play matchmaker.

Earlier today, Chili’s responded to rumors that Swift has been seeing NFL star Travis Kelce, offering itself as a host:

we're willing to host the first date https://t.co/oATdep7DHQ — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 12, 2023

The rumors were first reported by The Messenger, which spoke exclusively to an unnamed Swift insider. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source said. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Neither camp has confirmed anything, and a recent ET report said things between them aren’t official. Still, the news comes just a few months after Kelce revealed that he tried to shoot his shot at Swift during the Kansas City stop of her Eras tour.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are a friendship bracelets,” Kelce revealed. “And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

At the time, he said that the potential connection didn’t work out.

“She doesn’t meet anybody and at least she didn’t want to meet me so I, um, I took that personal,” he added. “But it was an unbelievable show and I’ve only seen Arrowhead [Stadium] filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement, and yeah, everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was a wild show.”

Perhaps things might have worked out for him after all. Now the NFL tight end should see if she compliments his hands.





