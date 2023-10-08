Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become even more popular recently thanks to his rumored relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. After Swift was seen cheering Kelce on at a Chiefs game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, sales of Kelce’s jersey jumped nearly 400% on sportswear and fan merchandise site Fanatics, according to The Associated Press.

Key Takeaways Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a net worth of about $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2020, Kelce signed a 4-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs, with an average annual salary of $14 million.

Kelce has partnered with brands including Nike, Bud Light, State Farm, Experian, Pfizer, and DirecTV, among others.

Kelce’s investments include Cholula Hot Sauce, Hydrow, PlayersTV, and RealTruck.

The rumored relationship has already boosted Kelce’s profile. According to a report by Morning Consult, the public’s awareness of Kelce increased to 63% in late September from 38% in August 2022.

Kelce’s numerous brand partnerships will likely benefit from his association with Swift, whose loyal fan base has made her Era’s Tour a pillar of the U.S. economy this year.

In fact, State Farm, which Kelce has done ads for, is already getting in on the fun. On Oct. 1, The insurance company’s spokesman Jake from State Farm posted a photo to X of himself and Kelce’s mother, Donna, at a Philadelphia Eagles game cheering on Travis’s brother, Jason. “In my red era,” he wrote, referring to his red State Farm apparel and Taylor Swift’s 2021 album Red. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the whole move was orchestrated by Ryan Reynolds and his marketing agency, Maximum Effort, which has been known to jump on viral moments.

A two-time Super Bowl winner, Kelce has a net worth of about $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He makes his millions both on and off the field thanks to savvy investments, business ventures, and endorsement deals.

NFL Earnings

Kelce has made millions since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and has come to be known as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. In 2020, Kelce signed a 4-year, $57.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs, with an average annual salary of $14 million, making him the second highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Brand Partnerships

Kelce makes an estimated $5 million off the field thanks to major endorsement deals. One expert told Insider he could double that amount given his growing popularity.

Kelce’s corporate sponsors include big brands like Nike (NKE), Bud Light, and, as mentioned, State Farm. Kelce has also partnered with Pfizer (PFE), and recently did an ad promoting Pfizer’s new two-in-one flu shot and COVID booster. Consumer credit company, Experian (EXPGY), also launched a campaign with Kelce to promote its new digital checking account.

Kelce also does ads with his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. The two appeared in a Campbell Soup (CPB) ad in August 2023 alongside their mom, Donna Kelce.

Businesses & Investments

Kelce also has several brands and savvy investments. Kelce was one of several professional athletes who invested in hot sauce brand Cholula, and likely made a fortune when it was bought by food giant McCormick (MKC) for $800 million in 2020.

Kelce has also invested in at-home rowing machine startup Hydrow, which reached $255 million in funding last year, according to Front Office Sports. Kelce’s other investments include tequila brand Casa Azul, sports lifestyle and entertainment content platform PlayersTV, menswear brand Indochino, and truck accessories company, RealTruck.

Kelce’s businesses include Hilo Gummies, a line of nutritional supplements he helped launch in 2019 and for which he serves as Chief of Performance, and his sportswear brand Tru Kolors.

Kelce and his brother host a podcast called “New Heights,” which as of writing is number one on Apple Podcasts.