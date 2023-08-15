North Korea on Wednesday said an American soldier who had crossed into the country on July 18 has admitted to illegally intruding and expressed a willingness to seek refuge in the North or a third country, state media reported.

The soldier, Private Travis King, dashed into the North while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas.

US officials have said they believe Private King crossed the border intentionally.

Private King, 23, travelled to the “peace village” of Panmunjom where he joined a tour group in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) before bolting over the border.

Last month the United Nations said delicate” talks were underway with Pyongyang regarding the whereabouts of the soldier.

Private King joined the US Army in 2021 and was a Cavalry Scout with the Korean Rotational Force.

While in South Korea he faced allegations of assault and paid a £3,097 ($3,933) fine for damaging a police car.

The soldier had just finished a stint in a detention facility for an unspecified infraction.

More to follow