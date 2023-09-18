Travis Scott is no stranger to slipping up in public, and new footage shows him succumbing to his clumsiness once again.

Over the weekend, the Houston native took to the DJ booth at a party to play some songs of his choice. During the event, a bystander posted a clip of the 32-year-old working the turntables in a fluorescent green jacked.

Mic in hand, he was caught on camera accidentally spilling a canned drink on himself. Fortunately, it didn’t get on the electronic equipment in front of him, so he was able to brush it off with a smile.

Check out the clip of Travis recovering from his accident as “No More Parties In LA” plays in the background:

Travis Scott almost ends party with clumsy accident 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/kDHZVrhTW7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 18, 2023

Last week, Playboi Carti teased new music with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert at his 27th birthday party. In mid-September, the Atlanta rapper previewed new collabs for fans at an undisclosed location.

The ominous Travis collab finds Playboi Carti making use of his deep voice as if he has laryngitis and could’ve been from the same session they cooked up “FE!N,” which landed as a standout on Scott’s UTOPIA album.

Fans have begged for years for the long-awaited 16*29 Uzi-Carti joint album to no avail from the “Shoota” collaborators. However, they could get a taste in the near future of another team-up from the rock stars.

“Woke up with a bag/ N-ggas they be mad because I woke up with the cash,” Lil Uzi Vert could be heard rapping on the preview.

Carti has been teasing an album titled Music, which is still without a release date but could be coming out prior to Playboi Carti hitting the road next year.

The “Magnolia” rapper had his Antagonist Tour lined up for the fall but ended up postponing the North American trek to January 2024. However, he’ll run through Europe in November and December to close out the year.