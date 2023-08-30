Travis Scott has finally announced leg one of his North American tour in support of his UTOPIA album.

On Tuesday (August 29), La Flame took to Instagram to share the first batch of dates for his Utopia Tour — which is also known as Circus Maximus — along with a poster designed by renowned artist George Condo.

The trek is slated to kick off in Charlotte on October 11 and will hit cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York City before wrapping up north of the border in Toronto on December 29.

Scott’s hometown of Houston is a notable omission, although it’s possible further dates will be announced in the future.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (August 31) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Prices are rumored to start at $250 for general admission floor seats, but it’s unclear if that includes ticketing fees.

$2 from every ticket purchase will also go toward benefitting Travis’ Cactus Jack Foundation, which looks to “uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.”

George Condo is best known in Hip Hop circles crafting the cover art for Kanye West’sMy Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He previously collaborated with Travis Scott in 2020 to create the artwork for his single “FRANCHISE” with M.I.A. and Young Thug.

It’s unclear who will be supporting the tour, but Rob49, who appeared on UTOPIA‘s “TOPIA TWINS,” hinted at being an opening act on his Instagram Story when reposting the tour dates.

Travis Scott is getting plenty of practice in as he made a surprise appearance during Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Vancouver on Tuesday night, replacing 21 Savage whose immigration issues prohibit him from traveling outside the U.S.

La Flame and the 6 God joint forces to perform their UTOPIA collaboration “Meltdown” for the first time, as well as their 2018 Astroworld hit “Sicko Mode.”

Travis also recently hit the stage in Rome, Italy for his Circus Maximus concert, where he performed Utopia in full for the first time and brought out a barefoot Kanye West.

Find Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour dates below:

10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena