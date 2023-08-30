Travis Scott has finally announced leg one of his North American tour in support of his UTOPIA album.
On Tuesday (August 29), La Flame took to Instagram to share the first batch of dates for his Utopia Tour — which is also known as Circus Maximus — along with a poster designed by renowned artist George Condo.
The trek is slated to kick off in Charlotte on October 11 and will hit cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York City before wrapping up north of the border in Toronto on December 29.
Scott’s hometown of Houston is a notable omission, although it’s possible further dates will be announced in the future.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday (August 31) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Prices are rumored to start at $250 for general admission floor seats, but it’s unclear if that includes ticketing fees.
$2 from every ticket purchase will also go toward benefitting Travis’ Cactus Jack Foundation, which looks to “uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.”
George Condo is best known in Hip Hop circles crafting the cover art for Kanye West’sMy Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. He previously collaborated with Travis Scott in 2020 to create the artwork for his single “FRANCHISE” with M.I.A. and Young Thug.
It’s unclear who will be supporting the tour, but Rob49, who appeared on UTOPIA‘s “TOPIA TWINS,” hinted at being an opening act on his Instagram Story when reposting the tour dates.
Travis Scott is getting plenty of practice in as he made a surprise appearance during Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Vancouver on Tuesday night, replacing 21 Savage whose immigration issues prohibit him from traveling outside the U.S.
La Flame and the 6 God joint forces to perform their UTOPIA collaboration “Meltdown” for the first time, as well as their 2018 Astroworld hit “Sicko Mode.”
Travis also recently hit the stage in Rome, Italy for his Circus Maximus concert, where he performed Utopia in full for the first time and brought out a barefoot Kanye West.
Find Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour dates below:
10/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/20 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/08 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
12/04 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/21 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena