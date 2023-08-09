Travis Scott has announced that he’ll be hitting the road to promote his latest album, UTOPIA, to audiences across the North America and Europe.

On Tuesday (August 8), the Houston native revealed that he is ready to go on tour again following the on-stage premier of his latest album.

The Circus Maximus Tour is scheduled to commence on September 25 at the United Center in Chicago, taking in shows in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Last Vegas, Oakland, Inglewood and more. It is scheduled to end on November 24 at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

Check out the tour art shared by Travis Scott online below:

Scott performed songs from the new record for the first time in Rome, Italy on Monday (August 7). During his set, the 32-year-old rapper brought out Kanye West for two songs, “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” both of which are by the Yeezy boss.

The “90210” hitmaker took a massive risk by publicly embracing Ye given the latter’s recent fall from grace due to his antisemitic remarks, criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement and Donda Academy lawsuits, among several other matters.

Whereas most artists in the music industry have distanced themselves from the Chicago native, Scott has taken a different route. Aside from showing his support for the disgraced mogul, he even teased a collaboration with him.

“Ye West, the illest of all muthafuckin’ time,” he said during the cameo. “Hopefully one day we can do that god damn tour.”

related news J. Cole Almost Appeared On Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ August 8, 2023

Ahead of his forthcoming tour, UTOPIA debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with major first-week sales. According to Billboard, the project moved 496,000 album-equivalent units, comprised of 243,000 SEA units (330.68 million on-demand streams), a massive 252,000 pure album sales and 1,000 TEA units.

Check out Scott’s US and Canada dates for the upcoming trek below:

SEPTEMBER 2023

25 — ­Chicago, IL @ United Center

27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

29 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

10/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

OCTOBER 2023

4 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

19 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

21 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

23 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

28 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

4 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

7 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center TX

24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena