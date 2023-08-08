Rome, Italy –

Travis Scott has brought Kanye West out to perform at his Circus Maximus concert in Rome.

La Flame debuted UTOPIA at Monday’s (August 7) show in front of 60,000 Italian fans where he surprised them with a rare appearance from Yeezy, who was a major inspiration behind Trav’s new album.

UTOPIA turned into YETOPIA when he hit the stage and sent the raucous crowd into a frenzy.

Rocking all-black along with a headwrap to cover most of his face, a Jesus piece chain and nothing on his feet, Kanye performed Donda‘s “Praise God” with Scott and his 2007 anthem “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

With Ye’s handprints all over UTOPIA, Travis Scott made sure to give West his flowers for laying the groundwork and helping trailblaze a path for him.

“There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West,” he told the crowd. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”

Travis went on to tease a joint tour with West that he hopes to put together at some point in the future. It’s not clear if that will be the forthcoming trek supporting UTOPIA.

“Ye West — the illest of all motherfucking time,” Scott added. “Hopefully one day we can do that God damn tour.”

Kanye was an integral part of UTOPIA‘s formation. He is credited with producing on “THANK GOD” and “TELEKINESIS.” “GOD’S COUNTRY” was slated to land on Donda while “CIRCUS MAXIMUS” is filled with YEEZUS influence.

“MODERN JAM” was built around a beat that was an alternate version of 2013 YEEZUS cut “I AM A GOD.” The Beyoncé-assisted “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” is also said to be a brainchild of Kanye.

U.S. fans will have their chance to see La Flame as Travis is expected to bring the rage and announce a UTOPIA tour for North America very soon.