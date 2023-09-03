Travis Scott‘s favorite color has been well documented, and he has now provided further proof of it by brandishing his car collection that was adjusted to his preferred shade.

On Friday (September 1), the Houston native took to Instagram to share photographs of himself next to two coffee-brown cars. In it, he can be seen wearing pants of the same color, making the theme even more obvious.

Furthermore, the collage also included a picture of a Nike shoe following the same shade pattern as the other images.

Check out the pics below:

Fans were quick to point out that the Lamborghini featured next to his G-Wagon is the same car he posed next to during his heavily memeified Batman cosplay from Halloween 2020.

“U aint brought out that lambo since you got bullied for the batman fit,” one user wrote, while another commented: “TELL HIM TO BRING OUT THE BATMAN SUIT”

On the music front, Travis Scott has finally announced leg one of his North American tour in support of his UTOPIA album.

On Tuesday (August 29), La Flame took to Instagram to share the first batch of dates for his Utopia Tour — which is also known as Circus Maximus — along with a poster designed by renowned artist George Condo.

The trek is slated to kick off in Charlotte on October 11 and will hit cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York City before wrapping up north of the border in Toronto on December 29.

Scott’s hometown of Houston is a notable omission, although it’s possible further dates will be announced in the future.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday (August 31) via Ticketmaster. Many fans have since expressed their frustrations at the high prices, with some claiming that general admission floor seats cost several hundred dollars.

$2 from every ticket purchase will also go toward benefitting Travis’ Cactus Jack Foundation, which looks to “uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.”