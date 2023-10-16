Travis Scott’s reputation as a live performer is once again the subject of controversy as he bailed on one of his shows without giving attendees a heads up.

After playing to a sold-out crowd at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday (October 13), the 32-year-old was scheduled to return the following night. However, fans were turned away upon arrival and told to hold on to their tickets for a rescheduled date.

People showed up in time for the evening concert but were instead disappointed to see a message posted at the venue informing them that the event would have to take place on another day for “reasons beyond our control.”

The Houston native has only fulfilled two commitments of his Circus Maximum Tour so far, changing its itinerary when he pulled out of the third.

Last week, Scott kicked off his highly anticipated trek in Charlotte, North Carolina with a sold-out show at the Spectrum Center. While there was no roller coaster like his Astroworld Tour, fans were captivated by the rock park that La Flame designed as the stage was filled with hidden tunnels.

Teezo Touchdown, who appears on UTOPIA, served as the opening act before DJ Chase B welcomed the Texan hitmaker on stage. Album opener “HYAENA” was the first track to send the crowd into a frenzy before Travis, wearing black shoulder pads and sunglasses, transitioned into “THANK GOD” and “MODERN JAM.”

La Flame also performed several songs that don’t appear on his most recent LP, including Kanye West‘s “Praise God,” “Butterfly Effect,” “SICKO MODE,” “Highest in the Room,” “Mamacita,” “90210,” “Antidote” and “Goosebumps.”

“Bruhhhhhh that’s was fuckkiinngggg crazzzyyy,” an amped-up Scott wrote on Twitter after the tour’s opening night.

Plenty of fans filled his mentions, with some calling for him to tweak the 25-song setlist to include some of their favorite tracks.

“Already better than drake tour,” one person declared, while another replied: “Add Biebs in the Trap to the setlist.”