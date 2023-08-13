Travis Scott may have just delivered UTOPIA but he has revealed he’s planning on flooding the streets with more music.

On Friday (August 11), La Flame took to Twitter to let fans know there’s still more to come later this year, especially on the production side.

“Making more fucking beats this year. Shit is tooo fun,” he wrote.

The Ragers had plenty of theories as to what that might mean in his replies as some speculated a deluxe could be on the way while others pointed to a whole new album.

Meanwhile, UTOPIA bulldozed onto the Billboard charts last week, debuting atop the Billboard 200. The LP secured the third-biggest week for any album in 2023 and the largest for any Hip Hop release. Its vinyl sales — 55,000 — also mark the largest tally for a rap album since tracking sales began in 1991.

According to Billboard, the project moved 496,000 album-equivalent units, comprised of 243,000 SEA units (330.68 million on-demand streams), a massive 252,000 pure album sales and 1,000 TEA units.

Although Kanye West’s fingerprints are all over UTOPIA as he earned production credits on a handful of tracks, anonymous celebrity insider Deuxmoi received a tip that Scott wanted West to be vocally featured on the album, but “higher-ups” squashed the idea.

“This A-list superstar rapper who just released his latest hit album is still close with his extremely controversial mentor, and even wanted to feature him on his album, until it was blocked by higher-ups,” the note read.

With tracks like “God’s Country” and “Telekinesis” originally featuring Ye vocals when they were on the Donda tracklist, it only adds credence to the theory.

Kanye West even made an appearance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Rome where they performed “Praise God” and West sang along to his “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” anthem.

Travis is expected to hit the road in support of UTOPIA for his Circus Maximus Tour in the U.S. next month, but official dates are yet to be announced.