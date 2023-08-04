Travis Scott has reflected on the massive success of his ASTROWORLD album five years after its release — and it’s still mind-blowing to the Houston rager.

Spotify’s RapCaviar caught up with La Flame on the 2018 album’s fifth anniversary on Thursday (August 3) where he recalled the rollercoaster of emotions getting the project out and seeing the widespread approval.

“When I walked out in Chicago and I just remember like the energy that was out there. That’s when I was like, ‘Damn, it might be alright,’” he said about performing at Lollapalooza in 2018 shortly after ASTROWORLD‘s arrival.

“At this moment with Lollapalooza, I was just like I think people could like understand what like I’m trying to do musically.”

Watch the clip below:

Not even @trvisXX could predict how massive ASTROWORLD would be. Happy 5th anniversary to the album that solidified Travis Scott as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars! pic.twitter.com/3X9mruEaa8 — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) August 3, 2023

Scott remembers being at Mike Dean’s house grinding every day to get the project across the finish line as he was “amped” for the fans to hear it.

“I didn’t know how it was gonna be perceived. I will always wanna hear my album for the first time and fans after that make it feel way better,” he said. “This the album that people really fuck with. And this the album people really understand. You know what I mean? It’s kinda crazy.”

Named after a shuttered Texas amusement park, ASTROWORLD was initially announced in 2016 but arrived after Travis Scott’s Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight album in August 2018.

The project was a major commercial hit with 537,000 total album units sold in the first week giving Trav the largest sales total in the first week behind Drake’s Scorpion in 2018.

“SICKO MODE” featuring Drake and Swae Lee earned Scott his first diamond plaque, while ASTROWORLD currently sits at 4x-platinum, according to the RIAA.

Other guest appearances on the album include Frank Ocean, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, Gunna, TakeOff, Kid Cudi, NAV and more.

These days, Travis Scott has turned the page to his next era with the world of UTOPIA, which is expected to bag him yet another No. 1 album, and he’s slated to give the LP a live debut performance with a show in Rome, Italy on Monday (August 7).