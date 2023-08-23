Travis Scott has serenaded Dave Chappelle in honor of his 50th birthday, which he celebrated at a recent show honoring the legendary comic.

In a video obtained of the moment, Scott can be heard crooning away the signature “Happy Birthday” song all without the use of autotune. The audience also joins in as Scott encourages them to call out louder and louder.

Watch below.

Travis Scott returns “Utopia” favor to Dave Chappelle by leading “Happy Birthday” singalong https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/BQnovIqPb3 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 23, 2023

The warm birthday wishes come after Chappelle appeared on Scott’s most recent album Utopiaon the track “Parasail” alongside Yung Lean. The appearance secured the comedian his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry after the track debuted at No. 53 in its first week.

Utopia has continued to dominate the Billboard charts, with Chart Data reporting on Monday (August 21) that the album earned “the biggest vinyl sales week for a rap album in Nielsen history,” selling 93,000 copies, breaking its own record in the process.

related news Travis Scott Breaks Drake’s Spotify Record For Most Monthly Listeners For A Rapper August 19, 2023