Travis Scott has become a rumored replacement for 21 Savage during Drake‘s Canadian tour dates, as speculation continues amid the 6 God’s recent show delay.

The rumors first emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday night (August 28) after it was announced Drizzy would be postponing his It’s All A Blur Tour date in Vancouver until Tuesday (August 29) and Wednesday (August 30).

The pushback was reportedly due to technical and safety difficulties within the venue, but it was revealed back in March that 21 Savage was never going to accompany the 6 God on his home turf. Due to 21’s ongoing immigration issues, there’s been a lot of ongoing speculation as to who Drizzy might bring along for his Canadian trek.

Fans are now certain that Travis Scott will be taking the Atlanta rapper’s place, at least for the Vancouver shows. Some supporters on X claimed that La Flame’s jet was allegedly spotted arriving in Vancouver earlier this week, and alleged pictures of Trav were reportedly snapped being illuminated on the Vancouver stage below.

Travis Scott rumored to fill in for 21 Savage during Drake’s Canada tour stops 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/eVxeZuwydm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 29, 2023

None of this has been confirmed, but if Trav did in fact replace 21 Savage, he and Drizzy would have plenty of great tracks to run through, including their Grammy-nominated hit “Sicko Mode” and their new joint single “Meltdown,” which appears on Scott’s latest albumUTOPIA.

21 Savage was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents back in 2019 after it was revealed he was actually born in the United Kingdom and had overstayed his visa.

ICE spokesman Brian Cox said the rapper (whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was taken into custody as part of a “targeted operation.”

21 had long repped Atlanta and it was assumed he was just another local ATL act, but Cox said he was in fact an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the States in July 2005 on a visa. However, his visa allegedly expired a year later and he’d remained in the U.S. illegally ever since.

21 Savage’s immigration issues resurfaced in April 2022 when it was reported his case was still in limbo due to an ongoing criminal case against him in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Despite the negative impact these travel restrictions have had on 21’s career, he’s been able to make light of the situation in a few moments, including in a faux interview with Howard Stern he and Drake did to promote their joint project Her Loss.

related news Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Takeover Continues As Album Hits Platinum Status In Under A Month August 25, 2023

In the interview,Drizzy and 21 Savage answered a multitude of strange questions, including their personal porn preferences, and at one point Stern asked 21 if he feels connected to his birthplace of London, UK. The “A Lot” rapper had previously admitted he resided in Britain until he was seven years old.

“Yeah I feel like I relate to a lot of cultures because of that, like because I’m born in London but all my family migrated from the West Indies and shit,” 21 Savage said. “So it’s like, I’m damn near like Gumbo when it comes to culture for real. I feel like.”

Drizzy chimed in: “That’s crazy. I mean you know my answer obviously that place is everything to me.”

21 continued: “But I might be the greatest rapper from my country too though.”

“Yo you know a lot of people say that though, right?” Drake reaffirmed. “A lot of people are like ‘Yo you’re like the pride of London’ and shit.”