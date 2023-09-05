Travis Scott only released his Utopia album in July, but he’s already eyeing up future projects — including soundtracking films.

La Flame took to X on Monday (September 4) to put his dreams of doing a Marvel soundtrack in the air, revealing he would “love” to curate the accompanying album for the upcoming Blade movie.

“Woke up thinking I would love to do the soundtrack to Blade,” he wrote.

Many of his fans were more than on board with the idea, with one replying: “bruh this is a vision.”

Another enthusiastically wrote: “You would kill this omg.”

Check out his post below:

The forthcoming Blade movie is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

Mahershala Ali will take over the lead role of Blade from Wesley Snipes, with the likes of Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo also set to star in the film.

Ali said he “kept hearing they were trying to find a way to remake” Blade and specifically asked to be considered for the movie.

“Since they were having conversations about bringing it back into being, I just wanted to be considered for it because I had definitely a connection, at least in my mind, to Wesley Snipes going back to high school,” he said on the Tight Rope podcast in 2020.

“People used to joke and say that we looked alike and all this stuff. I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that role and tackle that.”

Travis Scott is no stranger to contributing music to a Marvel movie having collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on “Big Shot” from Black Panther: The Album, which was curated by Top Dawg Entertainment.

Scott’s love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also no secret. In 2019, he celebrated his 28th birthday by dressing up as Iron Man at an Avengers: Endgame-themed party.

His ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Kylie Jenner, also dressed up as Captain Marvel.

Travis Scott dropped Utopia on July 28, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 496,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

His accompanying Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour is set to begin in October and run until December.