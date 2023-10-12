Charlotte, NC –

Travis Scott brought the rage when kicking off his highly-anticipated Circus Maximus Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday (October 11).

While there was no roller coaster like his Astroworld Tour, fans were captivated by the rock park that La Flame designed as the stage was filled with hidden tunnels.

Teezo Touchdown, who appears on Travis’ UTOPIA LP, served as the opening act before DJ Chase B welcomed the Houston hitmaker to the stage.

UTOPIA opener “HYAENA” was the first track to send the pent-up crowd into a frenzy before Travis, wearing black shoulder pads and sunglasses, kept the energy alive by transitioning into “THANK GOD” and “MODERN JAM.”

La Flame also performed several songs that don’t appear on his most recent album, including Kanye West‘s “Praise God,” “Butterfly Effect,” “SICKO MODE,” “Highest in the Room,” “Mamacita,” “90210” and “Goosebumps.”

The Spectrum Center crowd were in luck as some upper-deck tickets were reportedly being sold for as low as $7.

The stage design for Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour pic.twitter.com/mSuF8eLeJM — Bryce (@FittsBryce) October 11, 2023

Bruhhhhhh that’s was fuckkiinngggg crazzzyyy — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 12, 2023

“Bruhhhhhh that’s was fuckkiinngggg crazzzyyy,” an amped-up Scott wrote on X after Wednesday night’s tour opener.

Plenty of Ragers filled his mentions, with some calling for him to tweak the 25-song setlist to include some of their favorite tracks.

“Already better than drake tour,” one person declared, while another replied: “Add Biebs in the Trap to the setlist.”

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour will remain in North Carolina through the weekend with a pair of shows in Raleigh before heading to Dallas, Texas next week.

related news Travis Scott Sets His Sights On Doing Soundtrack For Marvel Film September 5, 2023

The 39-date North American trek is also set to invade Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago and New York City, among other cities, before it wraps up in Toronto on December 29.

Fans might have another song they’ll want to hear on tour as Travis is set to reunite with Offset on his new solo album Set It Off album, which drops Friday (October 13).

Trav features on “Say My Grace,” while Cardi B, Future, Don Toliver, Latto, Yung Nudy and Chlöe Bailey also appear on the project.

Offset and Scott previously teamed up on “Legacy” from the former’s 2018 LP Father of Four, and were both guests on Kodak Black‘s smash “Zeze.”