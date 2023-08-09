Travis Scott’s live debut of UTOPIA at the Circus Maximus in Rome has reportedly left approximately 60 attendees injured and in need of treatment.

On Wednesday (August 9), Euronews published an article detailing an incident at the show that resulted in fans getting hurt. It apparently involved a person in the crowd getting pepper sprayed, which in turn triggered a ruckus among those standing around.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy reportedly fell down from a four-meter drop after trying to bypass security while sneaking into the show which took place on Monday (August 7).

The news comes after the tragic events of the rapper’s infamous 2021 Astroworld concert which left 10 people dead following a stampede at the outdoor event.

The concert in Italy also generated controversy when the 32-year-old rapper brought Kanye West out to perform a few songs. La Flame surprised the 60,000 Italian fans present with a rare appearance from Yeezy, who was a major inspiration behind Trav’s new album.

Rocking all-black along with a headwrap to cover most of his face, a Jesus piece chain and nothing on his feet, Kanye performed Donda’s “Praise God” with Scott and his 2007 anthem “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

With Ye’s handprints all over UTOPIA, Scott made sure to give West his flowers for laying the groundwork and helping trailblaze a path for him.

“There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West,” he told the crowd. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”

Travis went on to tease a joint tour with West that he hopes to put together at some point in the future. As of now, it’s not clear if that will be the forthcoming trek in support of UTOPIA.

“Ye West — the illest of all muthafuckin’ time,” Scott added. “Hopefully one day we can do that god damn tour.”