Travis Scott has made a defiant statement with the release of UTOPIA and he is continuing his record-breaking reign as the top-selling album just went platinum.

According to TMZ, the album has sold over one million records since being released on July 28. One key factor in UTOPIA reaching platinum status comes from the Houston native recently selling the most vinyl LPs for a rap album.

Chart Data reported that the album earned “the biggest vinyl sales week for a rap album in Nielsen history,” selling 93,000 copies, breaking its own record in the process.

In addition, Travis Scott recently shattered a Spotify record previously held by Drake for garnering the most monthly listeners by a rapper on the streaming platform.

On August 17, Chart Data reported that La Flame came in at No. 1 with 74.945 million monthly listeners, which is the all-time record for most monthly listeners in Spotify history.

Other rappers who’ve had the highest peak of monthly listeners on the platform include Eminem, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West, to name a few.

The Astroworld artist has broken numerous records over the past year. In 2022, he broke BTS’ record for the highest merch sales while performing in the United Kingdom.

According to TMZ, Travis Scott sold more than $1 million in merch at his string of sold-out concerts at London’s O2 Arena.

That figure eclipses the previous record set by K-Pop supergroup BTS, who pulled in just under $1million in merch sales during their Love Yourself World Tour stops in the English capital in October 2018.

Travis Scott’s merch was made exclusively for specific August 2022 dates at the O2 Arena, which marked his first headline performance since his tragic Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021, where 10 people died.

The collection included hoodies retailing between £100 ($122) and £125 ($153), T-shirts priced from £45 ($55) to £75 ($92) and hats that sold for £45 ($55) each. Fans reportedly lined up for hours before the show to get their hands on the gear.

As for UTOPIA, the long-awaited album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with major first-week sales.

According to Billboard, the project moved 496,000 album-equivalent units, comprised of 243,000 SEA units (330.68 million on-demand streams), a massive 252,000 pure album sales and 1,000 TEA units.

In doing so, UTOPIA secured the third-biggest week for any album in 2023 and the largest for any Hip Hop release. Its vinyl sales — 55,000 — also mark the largest tally for a rap album since tracking sales began in 1991.