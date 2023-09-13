





Trea Turner’s stellar second half of the season continued on Tuesday when he tied the game for the Phillies in the ninth inning with an electric solo home run off Braves’ Raisel Iglesias.

While Turner rounded the bases, a pair of fans could be seen jumping the fence at Citizens Bank Park, and traversing from right field all the way to left field. One fan even made it into the stands on the opposite side of the field, while his comrade, unfortunately, was apprehended by stadium security.

The bonkers scene in the outfield perfectly capped off what was a hectic moment in Philadelphia, as their star shortstop evened things up in the bottom of the ninth of the crucial game.

Chaos at the bank. Turner game tying bomb in the ninth coupled with two fans running onto the field as Trea rounded the bases. Definitely a “IF TREA HOMERS HERE IM GONNA DO IT BROOO, IM GONNA RUN ON THE FIELD BROOO” situation. pic.twitter.com/AhkTBDQfLJ — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 13, 2023

TREA TURNER ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!?!?!?1 pic.twitter.com/9AQ5o0D2kB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 13, 2023

The first fan could be seen bailing into the seats beyond third base, while the second fan was swallowed up by a mob of security, who tackled him to the ground and restrained him.

Turner’s home run was his 26th of the season and his 16th during the second half of the campaign. After a slow start, he’s quickly earned the adoration of the fan base, and that was made abundantly clear when the pair of supporters invaded the field in celebration of his solo shot.







