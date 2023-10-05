Treachery in Beatdown City Ultra Remix is a Dark Comedy Brawling Action Tactics game. Think Double Dragon meets Fallout VATS meets Key and Peele, which might seem funky, but when you play it, you’ll understand!
Our fights are more personal, driven by a deep fighting system against enemies that are a bit different than typical brawler fair. Growing up in 80s/90s New York, we saw first-hand the city that many beat ‘em ups (and action movies) got their inspiration from. And as fans of those games and movies, we designed our enemies to be somewhere in between. So, you get to get into angry conversations, and then fight enemies ranging from terrible tourists, abusive cops, washed up wrestlers, entitled influencers, affluent punks, shouting hipsters, ninja terrorists and more all while freezing time, building large custom combos, and unleashing them on your enemies!
Spreading out across several levels, you’ll travel to spots like the way too hip SoNo district, the windy streets of Chinatown, City Hall in lock down, the grimy subways, TV station offices, rooftops, and so much more on your way to getting to the bottom of the treachery in Beatdown City. All the while nodding your head to the timeless tunes by Inverse Phase, our favorite chiptune artist (whose tracks were the basis for our rap beats).
Setting the stage is an 80s/90s trope-heavy story where the president, Blake Orama, is kidnapped by Ninja Dragon Terrorists. The billionaire Mike Moneybags decides to put his security firm in charge of the investigation and shuts down the police, which is suspicious to everyone. This is where the players come in – Lisa Santiago, a fierce Boxer and MMA fighter, Bruce, a playful practitioner of jeet kune do and capoeira, and Brad Steele, a quick to temper former professional wrestler, come in.
Your group of heroes is on the case, but for some reason instead of fighting ninja terrorists, the group has to get into increasingly more ridiculous fights with an ever-growing bunch of habitual line steppers on the streets who start fights for the stupidest reasons.
Inspired by the comedy of “Key and Peele” and “Chappelle’s Show”, with a nod to the ridiculousness of action games and movies of the 80s and 90s, Treachery in Beatdown City Ultra Remix takes you on a ride through a dense city packed with even denser people.
Treachery in Beatdown City Ultra Remix is an innovative Dark Comedy Brawling Action Tactics game.
FIGHT THE POWER
The US president Blake Orama has been kidnapped by Ninja Dragon Terrorists! Three unique heroes, Lisa Santiago, Bruce Maxwell and Brad Steele, must use their distinct fighting styles and combat skills to fight everyone under the sun in order to rescue him.
Use Lisa’s icey boxing style to throw punches and strike fear into your enemies with her MMA skills; throw your opponents like ragdolls with Brad’s professional wrestling moves, or let your Glow shine with Bruce’s deadly Jeet Kune Do martial arts and capoeira style.
BRING THE PAIN
Select from a huge variety of attacks designed to lay your enemies out flat. Mix them up with completely unique custom combos filled with grapples and finishers, and inflict an array of status ailments to finish them off. Corrupt cops, entitled joggers, affluent punks, preppy jocks, angry socialites, bikers, ninjas, terrorists, ninja terrorists (?) and over 100 more distinct class based enemies will learn what it’s like to be on the corner of Mess Around Ave. and Find Out Blvd.
MEAN STREETS
Explore the streets of Beatdown City. Tread through murky underground subways, the overbearing indulgence of Times Square, the winding streets of Chinatown, all the way to the top of the pristine Moneybags News Network building.
KICK OUT THE JAMS
Take back the power while listening to new and original tracks by Inverse Phase, creator of albums such as Pretty Eight Machine and The Chipping Of Isaac.