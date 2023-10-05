Treachery in Beatdown City Ultra Remix is a Dark Comedy Brawling Action Tactics game. Think Double Dragon meets Fallout VATS meets Key and Peele, which might seem funky, but when you play it, you’ll understand!

Our fights are more personal, driven by a deep fighting system against enemies that are a bit different than typical brawler fair. Growing up in 80s/90s New York, we saw first-hand the city that many beat ‘em ups (and action movies) got their inspiration from. And as fans of those games and movies, we designed our enemies to be somewhere in between. So, you get to get into angry conversations, and then fight enemies ranging from terrible tourists, abusive cops, washed up wrestlers, entitled influencers, affluent punks, shouting hipsters, ninja terrorists and more all while freezing time, building large custom combos, and unleashing them on your enemies!

Spreading out across several levels, you’ll travel to spots like the way too hip SoNo district, the windy streets of Chinatown, City Hall in lock down, the grimy subways, TV station offices, rooftops, and so much more on your way to getting to the bottom of the treachery in Beatdown City. All the while nodding your head to the timeless tunes by Inverse Phase, our favorite chiptune artist (whose tracks were the basis for our rap beats).

Setting the stage is an 80s/90s trope-heavy story where the president, Blake Orama, is kidnapped by Ninja Dragon Terrorists. The billionaire Mike Moneybags decides to put his security firm in charge of the investigation and shuts down the police, which is suspicious to everyone. This is where the players come in – Lisa Santiago, a fierce Boxer and MMA fighter, Bruce, a playful practitioner of jeet kune do and capoeira, and Brad Steele, a quick to temper former professional wrestler, come in.

Your group of heroes is on the case, but for some reason instead of fighting ninja terrorists, the group has to get into increasingly more ridiculous fights with an ever-growing bunch of habitual line steppers on the streets who start fights for the stupidest reasons.

Inspired by the comedy of “Key and Peele” and “Chappelle’s Show”, with a nod to the ridiculousness of action games and movies of the 80s and 90s, Treachery in Beatdown City Ultra Remix takes you on a ride through a dense city packed with even denser people.

