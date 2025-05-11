Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by a number of Liverpool fans in his first game since he announced he intends to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool drew 2-2 with 10-man Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, with Alexander-Arnold coming off the bench just after the hour mark.

He received a negative reaction from a significant number of Liverpool supporters, although many fans applauded the defender at the end of the match.

“That’s the story of the game. That’s what everyone will be talking about. I’m sure we will be after the game and it’ll be on the back of every newspaper tomorrow,” Jamie Carragher said as a pundit on Sky Sports.

“I was surprised how many. When you’re in a crowd of 60,000 people, I don’t doubt there’s a lot of unhappy people in Liverpool, about the situation, and I’ve said that’s understandable.

“I said when he came on at Leicester and there was a few boos from the away section that I don’t believe any player putting that red shirt on and going out to play for the club and trying to win them three points and win them trophies should be booed.

“I understand there’s a lot of ill feeling. I can get that and some people outside of Liverpool can’t seem to understand that, I do, but I think booing one of your players when they’re playing is not for me.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot pointed to the mixed reaction among fans, suggesting that Alexander-Arnold could likely take solace by some of the positive responses.

“I said to everyone that asked me that question that is a privilege to live in Europe where everybody can have his own opinion and everybody can express his own opinion. That is something that we saw today as well,” Slot said.

“A few of them [fans] were not happy with him. I think all of them were not happy with him leaving the club, but a few of them showed it in a way that they booed him and a few of them clapped… It is the way you want to look at it… I haven’t asked him, but maybe he’s positively surprised how the reactions were today. I don’t know because I haven’t spoken to him, but it was clear that they were mixed reactions so it wasn’t all negative.

“As it went onwards, the moment he had to take a free kick, everybody was cheering for him to score and he was close. I’m not even sure if he has negative feelings about today. Maybe. But again, I haven’t spoken to him.”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said it is “not nice” to hear a longtime teammate being booed and hailed Alexander-Arnold’s legacy at the club.

“Disappointed to lose a good friend, he’s an amazing player and an amazing person. He has pushed me through and made me a better player,” Robertson said.

“His legacy will always be there, he’s done so much for this club. He will be missed for me as one of my best friends in the game, we’ve done it all together. He’s took me to levels I never knew existed. It hasn’t been an easy one for Trent but he has made the decision.

“It was not nice to see him get booed but you can’t tell people how to feel. That’s how I feel about it and I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.”