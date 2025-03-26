Real Madrid are “very optimistic” about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer, a source told ESPN, although an agreement with the England international has not been finalised.

The two parties have been in talks for months and Madrid are confident there will be no problem in concluding a deal, with just the final details, and a signature, lacking, the source said.

The LaLiga giants were keen to bring in Alexander-Arnold, 26, in the January transfer window — given their issues at right-back — but Premier League leaders Liverpool refused to consider a mid-season departure, despite knowing that a summer move on a free was a possibility.

ESPN reported that Madrid would then move to close a deal for this summer. A source told ESPN that discussions with the player’s camp had continued since January, and there is a growing optimism that an agreement is close.

Alexander-Arnold is a long-term target for Real Madrid, who rate the player’s talent, potential and ability to also contribute in more advanced positions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a long-term target for Real Madrid and the club hope to sign him on a free in the summer. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The Spanish and European champions’ need for a right-back became more urgent when Dani Carvajal, 33, suffered a long-term ACL injury in October, and the idea is for the pair to compete for the role from next season.

Madrid have pursued a strategy of securing elite players on free transfers in recent years, seeing the likes of David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Kylian Mbappé arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In Carvajal’s absence, back-up Lucas Vázquez has frequently deputised at right-back, while midfielder Federico Valverde has also impressed in the position.

Madrid are currently second in LaLiga, in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and play Arsenal next month in the Champions League quarterfinals.