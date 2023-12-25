





The New York Jets survived a major scare in their Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, as New York managed to hold on to win by a score of 30—28 after blowing a 27—7 halftime lead.

Jets fans watching the game experienced pure elation, followed by misery, and then finally, elation again when Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein made a field goal from 54 yards out to give New York the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian described that roller coaster of emotions with a perfect quote, per the team’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was freakin’ fun man,” Siemian said. “It was fun, it wasn’t fun, then it was fun again.”

"It was fun, it wasn't fun, and then it was fun again." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ac8lCkmPgc — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2023

Fun, not fun, and then fun again. That sounds about right.

For one half, Siemian and the Jets offense made fans forget about their struggles this season, putting together five scoring drives, three of which ended with touchdowns.

But in the second half, New York reminded its fans of just how bad they can be offensively, punting five times and throwing an interception before their final drive of the game, where they ultimately kicked the game-winning field goal.

No one could have summed up the Jets’ win on Christmas Eve any better than Siemian.







