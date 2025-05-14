Image credit: Supplied

The region’s most forward-thinking marketers are set to converge in Dubai for the highly anticipated third edition of Tribe – The CMO Connect, happening on Wednesday, May 14, at the Address Sky View Hotel. Hosted by KT Events, Tribe has cemented its position as the definitive annual platform for CMOs (Chief Marketing Officers), brand leaders, marketing strategists, and digital trailblazers across the region. This year’s summit promises an elevated and immersive experience, offering attendees a comprehensive marketing playbook tailored for today’s dynamic, omnichannel environment.

“The future of marketing isn’t necessarily mobile-first; it’s experience-first. And that experience must transcend channels, devices, and platforms seamlessly,” said David Karnstedt, CEO of Branch, as he highlighted the event’s unique vision. “Branch is excited to join fellow marketing enthusiasts at Tribe – The CMO Connect, sharing real-world success stories alongside OSN+ and Anghami on winning customers through seamless experiences, and exploring fresh ideas on rethinking customer engagement.”

In strategic collaboration with Branch (Tribe’s Strategic Partner) and Braze (Customer Engagement Partner), Tribe 2025 will unfold through a series of insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, led by top marketing minds from some of the world’s most admired and disruptive brands, including: Emirates, Spotify, Anghami, OSN+, Sony Music Entertainment, Binance, DAMAC Properties, Domino’s, Schneider Electric, L’Oréal Middle East, Nothing Tech, Property Finder, TECOM Group Dubai, GymNation, Engel & Völkers, MultiBank Group, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Emirates Hospitals Group, Landmark Group, and many more.

Most influential marketing leaders

This third edition will also feature the exclusive unveiling of the GCC’s Most Influential Marketing Leaders, a prestigious initiative recognising marketing excellence, innovation, and leadership across the region. List makers will be selected by a distinguished jury panel of industry veterans and a Khaleej Times editorial panel.

The summit will also include a networking lunch, providing attendees with opportunities to build strategic partnerships, explore collaborative ideas, and engage with the region’s top marketing visionaries. Tribe is where the future of marketing takes centre stage. It’s all about tapping into emerging trends, sharpening strategies, and connecting with influential peers.

Don’t Miss This Visionary Fireside Chat at TRIBE – THE CMO CONNECT

Prepare for an unmissable highlight at TRIBE – THE CMO CONNECT, as Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Emirates, takes center stage for an exclusive fireside chat with Michal Divon, Chief Client Officer at Khaleej Times.

A globally respected figure in the world of brand building, Mr. Boutros has been instrumental in shaping Emirates into one of the most admired and recognizable airline brands on the planet. With decades of visionary leadership, his work has defined world-class excellence in marketing, brand storytelling, and customer engagement.

In this power-packed session, discover how Emirates crafts emotionally resonant narratives, leverages cutting-edge digital ecosystems, and creates seamless journeys that inspire enduring customer loyalty.

If you want to learn from a true icon in global marketing, this is the session you cannot afford to miss. Be in the room where legacy meets leadership, and vision charts the path forward.

For attendance inquiries, sponsorship, or more information, please contact: [email protected] or visit https://tribe.khaleejtimesevents.com.