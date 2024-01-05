Trick Daddy has hit out at Katt Williams over comments he made during his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe, as well as past jokes about himself.

In the unfiltered chat, the comedian took aim at everybody from Diddy and Ludacris to Cedric the Entertainer and Kevin Hart, with many responding to the controversial star.

Now, Trick Daddy has put Williams on blast for talking about other comedians in the interview.

“Katt Williams, your little pussy ass get on the Sharpe show and get in your lil’ bitch-ass feelings and get in ways and you say all type of shit you ain’t supposed to say,” he said on Instagram Live on Thursday (January 4).

“See, there’s a lot of shit about certain rap n-ggas I could say, but I know there’s some shit that I shouldn’t say so I don’t say it.”

Trick Daddy recalls seeing a kid put Katt Williams in a head lock and he was crying and laughing

The Florida rap veteran then took issue with one of the comedian’s past stand-up routines targeting him.

“You said some slick shit about me in one of your stand-ups. You was being sarcastic saying that if Trick Daddy can own a restaurant, you can do anything,” he continued.

“Well , n-gga, you bulldagging looking ass fuck n-gga, keep my name out your mouth. I’m not no comedian. I’m a street n-gga first. Keep my name out your mouth, bitch-ass n-gga. Keep Rickey Smiley name out your mouth too. Keep all OG’s names out your mouth.”

He added: “I told people that I didn’t think you was funny; I ain’t never said I didn’t like you. I actually saw you one day and I was laughing my ass off. Remember when that little boy put you in a headlock? I was crying fucking laughing.

“Listen, man. Stop talking about other n-ggas to be relevant. I’m with whatever you with, n-gga. Everybody you told a story about got more money than me and you; you on my level, bitch-ass n-gga. You ain’t funny, you a fucking joke.

“Stop making fun of other n-ggas. Black folk, we have to stop belittling our brothers and sisters to get a platform to get shares, to get likes, to get views, to trend. We have to stop.”

During his interview with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams criticized Rickey Smiley for claiming he was originally cast as Money Mike in Friday After Next.

“This man told you he had Katt Williams’ role, he was going to be Money Mike, and Katt Williams was going to be the Santa Claus,” Williams said. “We auditioned in Los Angeles. I was audition No. 201. 200 Black comedians auditioned for the role of Money Mike with me.

“You’re saying all 201 of us was auditioning, and you had already had the role and had already shot the role in four days?”

Williams went on to claim that he would only work with Smiley again if the actor’s character was made to wear a dress: “Now, what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it First Sunday? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did. It’s in my contract.”