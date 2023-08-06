Trinidad James has flexed a brand new set — a nail set that is — inspired by rising rapper Sexxy Red.

On Saturday, (August 5) the eccentric entertainer did just that — turned heads after he unveiled a colorful manicure inspired by the “Skeeyee” recording artist, on social media.

“Sexyy Summer,” he declared, on Instagram before shouting out his nail technician. “#Skeeyee Nails by The Beautiful Amazin @by.kimberlythu [fire, nails did, dancing emoji] #GlamCon2024”

Meanwhile, fans were divided on his new nails with some dubbing them “casket ready.” While others issued a series of fire emojis. “Funeral hands [face plant emoji]” wrote one user. “Trinidad got granny fingers [granny, laughing emoji],” penned another.

“Your nails are [fire emoji] I love a man who isn’t afraid of style,” commented another, showing love to James.

Check it out below.

This is not the first time the Trinidadian-American recording artist has flaunted a fresh mani.

Last month, TMZ caught up with the “All Gold Everything” rapper, when he unveiled bejeweled fingernails while commenting on Drizzy’s headline-making clip, cut, and polish.

related news Lloyd Banks Scrapped Trap Mixtape With DJ Drama Over Trinidad James NY Hip Hop Comments July 19, 2022

“A lot of people don’t know, I’m secretly one of Drake’s spirit animals — I’m Drake’s spirit animal,” said James when asked his thoughts in regards to Drizzy debuting a pink mani ahead of his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage.

“I love that for him,” he admitted. “It’s a lot of genders out here that people want to keep me boxed in about and I mean… hey the fact that it’s not like I told him to do it. He’s doing it because he wants to do it.”

“Obviously, he is Drake. But let me tell you, this is an amazing thing to see,” he continued, before explaining that while the “One Dance” rhymer may have been the biggest name to rock the trend, yet, he’s in a league of his own.

“His nails ain’t better than mine. So, it don’t matter. He could do it however he want to do it. Ain’t none of them boys got issues with me — it’s no smoke. Aesthetics is personal,” James said. “So, if he’s feeling comfortable. I’ve been feeling comfortable,” he added, referencing the stigma that’s typically associated with men rocking painted fingernails.

When asked whether Drake should take a leaf out of his book — go bold — the former Def Jam rapper revealed it would come at a cost. “If he wanna drop $7k — he got Chrome Heart Bentley — that ain’t no money. Tap in. Come to Brooklyn.”

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red recently had the rumor mill buzzing after she was spotted planting a wet one on Drizzy — which had fans wondering if there is a collaboration in the works.

During a recent conversation at Rolling Loud, the “Pound Town” rapper jokingly poked fun at the potential of a budding romance with the rapper before revealing there may be new music on the way.

“We be fucking,” Sexyy Red said casually. “Naw, I’m just playing. That’s my people’s. We got a song coming out. I mean, [supposed] to be but I did some little shit on his song. He sent me a beat and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was fucking with it so we gon’ see if he drop dat bitch.”

Sexyy Red’s admission came shortly after Drizzy was seen cozying up to the to the rap star backstage during his Brooklyn tour stop last month.

A photo shared on social media showed the 6 God planting a kiss on Sexyy Red’s cheek while he sat with his arm around her. Sexyy reciprocated the love by clasping his face with her hand.