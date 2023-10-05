Oct. 5, 2023 – As we forge ahead into fall and winter, the threat of a “tripledemic” – when cases of COVID-19, flu, and RSV surge at the same time – looms over our heads.

Leading experts from the CDC on Wednesday met and addressed the three viruses that we’re faced with and how best to protect ourselves and others.

In the meeting, CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, said that clear, simple messaging is of the utmost importance right now: The most effective way to protect yourself from the worst of this season’s viruses is to get vaccinated. Everyone above 6 months old should get their flu shot and updated COVID vaccine; pregnant women and adults over 60 should get vaccinated against RSV. For all of these viruses, the month of October is the best time to get your shots to prevent infection down the line.

“Coadministration of this vaccine along with influenza and COVID vaccines is completely acceptable,” said Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH, the acting director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). “And it’s important to remember that there’s a good amount of overlap between the conditions that may increase risk for influenza and COVID and those that may increase risk for severe RSV disease as well.”