Trippie Redd has clarified that a video of him throwing shots at an unknown target(s) was aimed directly at longtime enemy 6ix9ine.

The clip resurfaced earlier this month, and finds the Ohio native poking fun at “trash n-ggas” who can only sell 30,000 albums in their first week.

“D list rappers. N-gga we about to create an Avengers of trash n-ggas. N-gga, we gon sell what? If we all put our 30,000 first week together, n-gga we gon’ make a mil!”

The undated clip was brought back up when first week projections for Trippie’s new album A Love Letter to You 5 came in at 32,000 equivalent units. After getting roasted for ultimately becoming what he made fun of, the “Dark Knight Dummo” rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (August 29) to clarify his intended target.

“That video of me dissing somebody that did 30k was a person that will go as far as diss my dead brother,” he wrote.

Back at the height of their beef in 2018, 6ix9ine once commented on an Akademiks post promoting Trippie Redd saying: "Alexa play Gummo [laughing emoji] while I smoke this boys brother."

Back at the height of their beef in 2018, 6ix9ine once commented on an Akademiks post promoting Trippie Redd saying: “Alexa play Gummo [laughing emoji] while I smoke this boys brother.”

The pair first butted heads in 2017 after previously having a good working relationship, then reignited their beef the following year after the “Love Scars” artist said he made 6ix9ine who he was. Trippie also claimed he received a 10 percent finder’s fee for getting the Brooklyn native a record deal.

Later, Trippie went on Instagram Live to call his former friend a pedophile and explain their beef origins before teasing a diss track aimed at him.

“Your whole career is off touching 13-year-olds,” he claimed. “You fuckin’ pedophile. You is a pussy, n-gga. You a bitch, n-gga. You touch little girls, n-gga … And he only got famous because I brought it up … I made a video and said, ‘I don’t fuck with that n-gga ’cause he’s a pedophile, n-gga. Period.’ Then you as a person being smart, you went and did skits and tried to hide the fact. And made it seem like you the victim. You wasn’t the victim, n-gga. That little girl’s a victim.”

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance in 2015 after the mother of the victim discovered three disturbing videos involving her child, then 13, online. He avoided jail time in the matter.