TRON DAO (“TRON”) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (“JCBA”) as an associate member starting from August 1st, 2023. As a leading global blockchain, TRON is committed to building cooperation and collaboration with other JCBA members to promote the growth of the crypto industry in Japan and all across Asia.

Established in 2016, JCBA is a Japanese based association for stakeholders within the Web3 ecosystem. It aims to foster a promising environment for the development of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and stablecoins. Currently, JCBA has 134 members from both Web3 and traditional industries based in Japan and internationally.

By joining as an associate member of JCBA, TRON strives to closely collaborate with the Japanese market and contribute to JCBA’s vision by leveraging TRON’s efficient network and robust userbase.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2023, it has over 179.07 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.26 billion total transactions, and over $13.01 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government’s endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica’s global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens – TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

About JCBA

The Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) was established in 2016 as a membership organization for stakeholders in the public blockchain and Web3.0 ecosystems who conduct business related to crypto assets, NFTs, stablecoins, and other digital assets in Japan, with the goal of improving the environment.

Website of JCBA: https://cryptocurrency-association.org/

