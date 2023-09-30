The Tron (TRX) DeFi ecosystem has experienced a notable surge in activity, signaling a substantial period of growth and development. This expansion isn’t limited to the realm of decentralized finance alone; recent data underscores a correlated upward trajectory within Tron’s TRX token staking ecosystem.

This trend suggests that both DeFi and staking on the Tron blockchain are witnessing increased interest and participation from users and investors, thereby fostering a more robust and dynamic Tron ecosystem.

But, there’s more interesting side of the narrative that has provided Tron a major lift. In recent days, Tron has observed a notable uptick in its Total Value Locked (TVL) metric, signifying an increase in the value of assets participating in various activities within the Tron ecosystem.

Tron TVL Swells To Over $15 Billion

At press time, the TVL associated with TRX has surged to an impressive $15.8 billion, reflecting a substantial growth rate of more than 2% within the span of just 24 hours.

This noteworthy upswing in TVL underscores a heightened level of engagement and confidence among users and investors in Tron’s blockchain and associated DeFi protocols.

Total Value Locked is a crucial metric in DeFi, representing the total value of assets locked within a specific DeFi platform or protocol, typically measured in US dollars. It encompasses assets used as collateral, liquidity in trading pools, staked tokens for rewards, and governance participation.

TVL is essential for assessing a DeFi project’s health, security, and attractiveness to users and investors, and it plays a vital role in risk evaluation and competition analysis within the DeFi ecosystem.

TRON market cap currently at $7.8 billion. Chart: TradingView.com

TRX Sustains 6% Climb In The Last Week

At the time of writing, TRX is trading at $0.088, down a measly 0.1%, but notched a decent 6.0% gain in the last seven days. TRX maintained its remarkable rise on Friday due to an increase in demand for the coin.

The token reached its highest point at $0.090 since July 22nd. It is one of the top performing major cryptocurrencies of the year, close to its all-time high of $0.094.

Tron stands out as the most active cryptocurrency in the industry, boasting stablecoins valued at over $44.5 billion and a user base exceeding 1.47 million, surpassing Ethereum and BNB Chain.

The success of Tron is attributed to the strong performance of USDD, a stablecoin launched in 2022, which has maintained its peg through an over-collateralization strategy. The strong crypto market, with Bitcoin reaching $27,000 and XRP rising to $0.052, also helped TRX price surge.

Meanwhile, TRON’s blockchain has seen significant growth recently. The total number of addresses, based on TronScan data, on TRON reached almost 187 million, and the total transactions surpassed $6.4 billion.

Additionally, TRON’s staking ecosystem has been thriving, with the staked amount of TRX reaching 46.8 billion, with 23.12% in Stake 2.0 and 76.88% in Stake 1.0. Stake 2.0’s increasing share indicates its rising popularity in the blockchain space.

Featured image from iStock