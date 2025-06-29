Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday near Mexico’s southeast coast and is expected to drench the region for several days.

The storm’s center was located about 55 kilometres east-northeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It had maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and was moving northwest at 15 kph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southeast coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday night. Rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

Forecasters said that the storm could dump eight to 15 centimetres of rain with an isolated maximum total of 25 centimetres across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie formed off Mexico’s southwest coast. It was located about 380 kilometres south of Acapulco and was moving west-northwest at 13 kph with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Mexico’s southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, but remains in open waters just west of Mexico.

Forecasters said the storm could dump eight to 15 centimetres of rain with an isolated maximum total of 25 centimetres across parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.