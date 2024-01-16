



The Philadelphia Eagles went from being 10-1 and the best team in the league to suffering one of the worst collapses in NFL history in the bat of an eye.

Their ugly downfall came to an appropriate end Monday night when they were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in a NFC wild-card game that never really felt close.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni pleads with the officials during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were riding high after beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. Then they dropped five of their last six regular season games before being sent home by the Buccaneers.

Troy Aikman was on the call Monday night for ESPN and he didn’t hold back on the Eagles after the loss:

"I know there's a difference between what players and coaches say, and what they feel. They said all the right things, but you could tell they weren't feeling it… You cannot go into next season status quo." – Troy Aikman on the Eagles' finish and potential offseason changes pic.twitter.com/i1tT4MigLX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

He also laid into him during the final quarter:

"I don't know what that is but we've seen enough of it all year long." "It continues…on both sides of the ball, to just show the problems that Philadelphia has had and why they had the collapse that they had to end this season." Troy Aikman pulling no punches on the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/eNP76mW9pG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

It will be interesting what kind of changes the Eagles make in the offseason.







