Troy Ave‘s statements about other artists have made quite a few headlines already this year, but he now finds himself the topic of conversation following claims about his own career.

The Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram post on Friday (January 12) with a post that both revealed a lucrative recording offer that came his way; and was meant to justify his decision not to accept it.

In the photo, the “All About The Money” rapper is posing next to two white cars — a Maserati and a Ferrari — with New Jersey license plates that read “GOD GR8” and “PAY SR8.”

“major label tried to offer me 20 Million … I said no thanx Im all white [wink face emoji],” he wrote in the caption. He did not, however, specify which label was making the offer, or why he turned them down.

Earlier this month, Troy Ave made headlines when he was included in Uncle Murda‘s annual roast session, “Rap Up 2023,” to which he reportedly recorded a response that the public will likely never hear.

According to DJ Self of Power 105, the Brownsville native has decided not to drop the track because he respects Murda too much. DJ Self then claimed that he caught the end of the recording of Troy Ave’s response, which he played for his listeners.

It was first speculated that Troy Ave had a bullet in the chamber for Uncle Murda on January 1, when the Brooklyn native posted to Instagram a photo of himself looking at his phone, implying that he’d been watching the “Get The Strap” rapper’s annual recap.

“Damn do I gotta “WRAP this n-gga UP”,” he wrote in the caption, suggesting that a diss track aimed at Uncle Murda may be on the way.

While he chose to let “Rap Up 2023” slide, Troy Ave wasn’t as forgiving about some of his other rap grievances.

On Monday (January 8), he added a new feature to podcast, The Facto Show, which saw him shortlisting four names for his ““Bozo Of The Year” Akademy Award.

The Brooklyn MC singled out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Vlad, Mysonne and Maino, posting his nominations on Instagram with a prompt for his fans to select a winner.