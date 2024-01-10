Troy Ave has added a new feature to his media platform, and it involves choosing who deserves to be trolled the most from a list of nominees.

On Monday (January 8), the Brooklyn MC shortlisted four names for his “Bozo Of The Year” Akademy Award as part of The Facto Show podcast, which he hosts.

Singling out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Vlad, Mysonne and Maino, he captioned his Instagram post: “SINCE IM A MAN OF THE PEOPLE I’LL LET YALL PICK THE WINNER.”

The same day, he chose Maino (who he refers to as “Chaino”) as the winner, saying: “This bozo was put in such a compromising position with his actions, it blew up in his face like the fucking coyote in The Road Runner.”

The rappers have a history of animosity toward one another.

In other news, DJ Self of Power 105 revealed last week that Troy Ave has recorded a response to Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2023” and that he won’t drop the track because he respects the G-Unit affiliate too much.

“Troy Ave has expressed to me that he has a response to the response of Uncle Murda’s response, do that make sense?” he said. “Out of love and respect for Uncle Murda, he has decided not to drop the song. He said he recorded something because he’s an artist, and artists, you know, they pen [their] words down.”

It was first speculated that Troy Ave had a bullet in the chamber for Uncle Murda last week, when the Brooklyn native posted a photo of himself looking at his phone, implying that he’d been watching the “Get The Strap” rapper’s annual recap.

“Damn do I gotta ‘WRAP this n-gga UP,’” he wrote in the caption, suggesting that a clap-back diss track may be on the way.

Uncle Murda addressed the ongoing drama between Troy Ave and Taxstone in one of his year-end “Rap Up” cuts.

“Troy Ave really went to court and got on the stand/ N-gga snitched on Taxstone ’cause he bodied his man/ You supposed to keep it in the streets, I hate when n-ggas tell on n-ggas/ I don’t fuck with Taxstone but I don’t be wishing jail on n-ggas/ Troy Ave lost his chain on that night all that shit happened/ But it was fake, seven years later found out Maino had it,” he rapped on the joint.