After five years, it’s finally time for another installment of HBO’s True Detective to grace our screens. Night Country is the first season without series creator Nic Pizzolatto as part of the writing team, instead, this season sees Issa López take over as showrunner and director. But don’t worry if you’ve never seen True Detective before. This anthology crime drama has a new mystery and cast of characters each season, so this is the perfect time to dive in.

True Detective: Night Country is set in the remote town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows former partners Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight scientists from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station. Danvers is skeptical that the men can still be found, but Navarro insists that their disappearance is connected to the last case that she and Danvers worked together, but were unable to solve – the brutal murder of local activist Annie Kowtok, whose body was found mutilated on the outskirts of town.

Here’s what you need to know before tuning in to the next chapter of HBO’s True Detective.

When and Where Will True Detective: Night Country Episode 1 Be Available to Watch?

The season premiere of True Detective: Night Country titled “Part 1” will air on Sunday Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and will be available to watch at the same time on Max for U.S. subscribers. In the UK, episode 1 of True Detective: Night Country will be available to watch via Sky Atlantic and NOW beginning at 2 a.m. Monday Jan. 15.