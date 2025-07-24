What shifts

is not the weight itself,

but the waiting –

a basin drawn

too full

to still.

Names hold

on the dam-wall edge,

etched in dry

years and

last permissions.

Somewhere a notch

widens

into balance

forgotten.

The axis does not

ask for cause –

it follows

what gathers:

lake-binder,

stone-mover,

the old routes

worn into

a new turn.

Not forward.

Not back.

Just

loose.

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that damming water in reservoirs from 1835 to 2011 shifted Earth’s spin axis by over half a metre.

During the 20th century, human activity changed not only the surface of the planet but also its physical balance. Large dams and reservoirs, known as artificial water impoundments, moved huge volumes of water from place to place. These changes in mass affect the Earth in subtle ways. Even small shifts can influence how the planet spins. This process is called true polar wander, or TPW. Understanding TPW is essential for tracking long-term changes in the Earth system. It also helps us interpret signals linked to climate change. However, until recently, it was difficult to assess the impact of dam-building. Older records were often incomplete or inconsistent.

This study uses a newer global database that includes almost three quarters of recorded water storage from 1835 to 2011. With this improved dataset, the researchers calculated how artificial reservoirs have affected the Earth’s axis of rotation over time. They found that the path of TPW caused by dam-building is more complex than earlier estimates suggested. It also moves in a different direction. Although some data are still missing, the study shows these gaps likely do not change the main result. Therefore, the research gives a more accurate picture of how dam construction has shaped the Earth’s movement. It also makes it easier to separate this effect from others, such as melting glaciers and ice sheets. Together, these insights show how human actions continue to leave a physical mark on the planet.