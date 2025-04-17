“If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast.” Donald Trump said he is “not happy” with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, accusing the central bank chief of “playing politics” by not lowering interest rates.
Published On 17 Apr 2025
