The U.S. faces a looming crisis as new data centers, factories, and broader economic growth cause electricity demand to rise faster than supply is forecast to grow.

Solar, wind, and batteries have made up more than 90% of new energy built in recent years, and are the only resources that can be constructed rapidly enough to meet surging demand in the near term. Other energy resources have far slower development times, including fossil-gas power plants, which currently face manufacturing bottlenecks that will take years to resolve.

In addition to headwinds from Trump and the GOP-led Congress, which just eliminated federal tax credits for solar and wind, the main factor that threatens to hold back clean-energy development is a lack of space on the grid.

The U.S. lags in building the new high-voltage transmission lines that grid experts say are necessary to bring even more new solar, wind, and batteries online. These lines carry clean power from where it’s cheap to produce to where the most energy is consumed, like cities, and building more of them can reduce grid congestion, improve power system reliability, and lower electricity rates.

The Grain Belt Express has won approval from utility regulators in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, and has received support from lawmakers and organizations representing farmers and large electricity consumers. But the project has also faced multiple challenges from landowners and farmers. Invenergy is currently contesting an Illinois court’s 2024 decision to overturn state regulatory approval for the project, made in response to a challenge from the Illinois Farm Bureau and landowner groups.

Missouri’s attorney general, a Republican, launched an investigation into the project earlier this month, accusing Invenergy of inflating economic benefits and overstating cost savings it would deliver. Invenergy contested the validity of that challenge in a letter to Energy Secretary Wright, saying that all relevant issues have already been decided by state courts and regulators.

It’s common for large-scale transmission projects, which traverse hundreds of miles across many different municipalities, counties, and states, to get bogged down in court battles. It’s a big reason why it takes so long to build new power lines in the U.S. But the Trump administration’s decision to cancel financing for the project is uncharted territory, and the impact is still unclear.

Should the project be delayed, it’d be a major setback for the U.S.’s already-sluggish transmission buildout.

Over the past decade, the number of miles of long-range, high-voltage transmission built across the country has fallen, even as utility transmission spending has risen. A report released this week by advocacy group Americans for a Clean Energy Grid and consultancy Grid Strategies found that only 322 miles of high-voltage transmission lines were completed last year, the third-lowest buildout of the past 15 years, and well below the nearly 4,000 miles built in 2013.