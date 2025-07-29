The Trump administration officially withdrew three Biden-era policies on Monday in an effort to make it easier to develop energy resources across the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A). [emphasis, links added]

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) under the Department of the Interior (DOI) withdrew three policies that supported restricting the state’s energy resource development in the NPR-A, according to the agency.

Former President Joe Biden cracked down on the energy industry in Alaska, taking several actions to block mining projects as well as the oil and gas development plans in the name of nature conservation, while the Trump administration has worked to unleash the state’s vast energy resources.

“Alaska’s resource potential has been held hostage for years by anti-development ideologues,” said DOI Secretary Doug Burgum.

“The Trump administration is delivering certainty for industry, opportunity for Alaskans, and real energy security for the American people. We are committed to putting development back at the center of land management where it belongs.”

The Biden-era policies rescinded included one authorizing a report on “maximizing protection” in the NPR-A, as well as a request for information and a memorandum on “special areas” within the NPR-A, with Monday’s moves representing new agency priorities under the Trump administration.

The action removes “burdensome restrictions” that will allow the state to better leverage its natural resources, according to the DOI.

The reversals of the Biden-era policies align with President Donald Trump’s day-one executive order on unleashing Alaskan energy.

Read rest at Daily Caller