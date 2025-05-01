

The Trump administration is suing both Michigan and Hawaii over the states’ plans to take oil companies to court over their alleged role in causing global warming and environmental damage. [emphasis, links added]

In complaints filed late Wednesday, federal prosecutors said the two states’ planned actions against the oil and gas industry would directly counter the Trump administration’s efforts to boost domestic energy production, enforce federal emissions laws, and conduct foreign affairs.

The state’s lawsuits, by blaming oil companies for weather-related damages, could decimate and bankrupt those companies, presenting an existential threat to the industry.

The unexpected complaints are a clear signal that the Trump administration is prepared to go to great lengths in defending the American oil and gas industry, even if it means intervening in state-level litigation.

It also opens up the possibility of the administration intervening in similar climate litigation that has already been filed by several states and dozens of local governments nationwide.

The complaints also appear to be a direct response to President Donald Trump’s executive order last month directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to immediately identify state-level “causes of action, policies, and practices” that burden domestic energy production or that may be unconstitutional.

“The United States is facing an energy crisis. Overly restrictive policies and regulations have caused inadequate development of America’s abundant energy resources,” the complaints stated.

“As a result of state restrictions and burdens on energy production, the American people are paying more for energy, and the United States is less able to defend itself from hostile foreign actors.”

“At a time when States should be contributing to a national effort to secure reliable sources of domestic energy, [Michigan and Hawaii are] choosing to stand in the way. This nation’s Constitution and laws do not tolerate this interference,” it continued.

The issue dates back to May 2024, when Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel announced she would solicit bids from attorneys and law firms who could assist the state in pursuing litigation related to the climate change impacts caused by the fossil fuel industry.

“Severe weather events are on the rise. These impacts threaten not only our way of life but also our economy,” she remarked.

And earlier this week, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D.) said his state would file a lawsuit against oil companies on Thursday, local news outlet KHON-TV reported.

While Green didn’t say whether he would hire outside help, Nessel’s office announced in October that it had hired three law firms led by the California-based Sher Edling to spearhead her state’s effort.

Sher Edling’s involvement is notable because it is already involved in similar litigation filed by nine other Democratic-led states, more than a dozen cities and counties, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, which altogether are home to more than 25 percent of Americans.

