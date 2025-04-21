President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to pull an additional $1 billion in federal funding from Harvard University amid his public battle with the institution, according to a report published Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the $1 billion is related to the elite Massachusetts Ivy League school’s health research funding, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The latest report comes just days after the White House asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status over its alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus.

In March, the Justice Department began a “comprehensive review” of the school’s federal contracts and government-funded grants. Last week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) canceled $2.7 million in DHS grants to the university.

In a recent social media post, Trump claimed that Harvard had “lost its way” and didn’t deserve federal funding.

“Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and ‘birdbrains’ who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called ‘future leaders,'” Trump wrote. “Look just to the recent past at their plagiarizing President, who so greatly embarrassed Harvard before the United States Congress.

“Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds.”

Earlier last week, Fox News Digital spoke with students at Harvard about Trump’s recent measures – and got mixed results.

“In my personal opinion, it’s that Harvard kind of deserves everything that’s happened, everything that is coming to it,” Carter Stewart, a classics major and campus Republican, said. “I think Harvard is faced with a choice, and it seems like they’re making the wrong choice, which is to double down on these crazy ideas that most Americans don’t agree with and to pay the price for that.”

“So, I think it’s a good thing that Harvard’s being forced to put its money where its mouth is,” Stewart added.

Ryan Enos, a Harvard professor of government, offered a different take, and said that he supported the school’s defiance against the federal government.

“You shouldn’t have the government coming in and telling a private institution what it can do in its internal affairs like that,” Enos said. “People have a right to protest whatever they want. I think we need to be really careful not to conflate those two things, because otherwise we have a danger of doing things like shutting down free speech .”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Harvard for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital’s Kaylee Holland and Albas Cubas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.