A new set of federal regulations has been proposed by the US Trump administration that could provide a major stimulus to the development and sales of drone technology.

On 6 August, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled a new proposed regulation known as “Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)”, stating that it “will unleash American innovation [to] safely integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system.”

Once finalised, this would remove the restriction that has limited operators’ freedom to use drones beyond the pilot’s direct view, or line-of-sight. “We are making the future of our aviation a reality and unleashing American drone dominance,” he said. “From drones delivering medicine to unmanned aircraft surveying crops, this technology will fundamentally change the way we interact with the world.”

“Our new rule will reform outdated regulations that were holding innovators back while also enhancing safety in our skies. Thanks to President Trump, America – not China – will lead the way in this exciting new technology.”

Previously, drone operators were required to obtain individual waivers or exemptions in order to fly drones beyond the operator’s direct visual line of sight (BVLOS). These were approved on a case-by-case basis, and the process was considered cumbersome.

By eliminating these requirements, the proposal significantly expands the use-case for drone technologies, in areas like manufacturing, farming, energy production, filmmaking, and the delivery of products like medications.

Both the EU and UK currently allow drone operators to conduct BVLOS flights, but only under strict conditions, and not by default. These require special permissions or specific risk assessments.

Permissions are often granted on a case-by-case basis, in much the manner of the US-based waiver system.

The US announcement sets a benchmark that may prompt UK and EU regulators to develop frameworks that make BVLOS operations easier.

“Normalizing BVLOS flights is key to realizing drones’ societal and economic benefits,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Package delivery, agriculture, aerial surveying, public safety, recreation, and flight testing are just some of the uses we expect to see as we enable these innovative technologies while maintaining the safety of our National Airspace System.”