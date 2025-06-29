In a significant policy development, the Trump administration announced it is preparing a new “temporary pass” system designed to allow long-term immigrant workers in critical sectors such as agriculture and hospitality to remain legally employed in the United States. The announcement was made by President Trump during a Fox News interview aired on June 29, 2025, and confirmed by Department of Homeland Security officials.

The initiative comes in response to mounting concerns from farmers and business owners across the country, who have warned that aggressive immigration enforcement and the removal of experienced workers could cripple their operations. President Trump acknowledged these worries, stating, “When you have someone who has been working on a farm for nine years, doing challenging labor that few are willing to undertake, and you remove all those workers, it jeopardizes the farmer’s livelihood. It’s a serious issue.” He emphasized that many of these workers have been employed for 10 to 20 years, have deep ties to their communities, and are integral to the nation’s food supply and service industries.

According to NBC News, the temporary pass would not offer a path to citizenship but would allow qualifying immigrants to remain in the country and continue working legally, provided they meet certain criteria. The administration is considering requirements such as proof of long-term employment, a clean criminal record, and employer sponsorship. Trump stressed that the plan would also ensure employers have more oversight, arguing, “Farmers know their workers and wouldn’t hire dangerous people.”

The Department of Homeland Security noted that the policy aims to strike a balance between strict immigration enforcement and the economic realities facing American businesses. Earlier this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) paused worksite arrests in agriculture and hospitality, responding to industry complaints, but soon resumed enforcement with a warning that there would be “no safe havens” for those protecting violent offenders.

Industry groups and immigrant advocates are awaiting further details, particularly regarding eligibility, duration, and worker protections. The proposal is expected to interact with existing visa programs like H-2A and H-2B, but full implementation details are still being developed.

Live Events



This move represents a notable recalibration of the administration’s approach to immigration, as the 2026 election cycle approaches and labor shortages remain a pressing concern for key sectors.